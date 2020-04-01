U.S. stocks slump into second quarter

U.S. stocks started the second quarter with deep losses as investors braced for a longer economic shutdown that’s likely to devastate corporate profits and dividends. The dollar rose with Treasuries.

The S&P 500 fell for the third time in four days, with sentiment souring after President Trump warned of a “painful” period of the coronavirus pandemic. A report on private payrolls showed fewer job losses than anticipated, but it only measured through March 12. Factory data showed a contraction in March, while Friday’s jobs report is expected to show a loss of 100,000 positions.

U.S. stocks endured the worst quarter since 2008 as the pandemic shut down large swaths of the economy. Losses from the S&P 500’s February record reached 34% before an unprecedented government spending plan sparked a furious three-day rally of 18%. Since then, the index is down almost 5% as signs mount that the downturn will be longer than previously thought.

Banks bore the brunt of selling Wednesday on speculation that the largest will be forced to cut dividends after European lenders including HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered halted payouts and share buybacks. The region’s Stoxx 600 index sank, even after the European Union unveiled plans to save jobs during the crisis. The euro extended its drop as manufacturing data from the single-currency region painted a bleak picture, with Italy’s purchasing managers’ index posting a record drop.

Stocks are beginning the new quarter with more declines. Investors disappointed with the loss of dividend income could spark a fresh wave of selling, knowing that analysts are dashing to update earnings forecasts to take into account the looming global recession and the slump in stock prices.

“Markets are looking at global equities in a new light, one with no buyback support and no dividends,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Financial. The earnings season is likely to trigger a decline in consensus S&P 500 profit expectations which “are far too high relative to dividend futures,” he said.

Elsewhere, West Texas oil fluctuated around $20 a barrel after Trump’s pledge to meet with feuding producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to support the market failed to bolster prices substantially.

Stocks in Japan fell almost 4%, while Hong Kong shares also dropped. Chinese equities outperformed as a private reading on the country’s PMI beat expectations, rebounding in March.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks



The S&P 500 index fell 3.4% as of 7:01 a.m. Pacific.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index decreased 3.2%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific index fell 2%.

Currencies



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index increased 0.8%.

The euro decreased 0.9% to $1.0925.

The British pound declined 0.2% to $1.2397.

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% at 107.36 per dollar.

Bonds



The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped eight basis points to 0.59%.

Germany’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to negative-0.49%.

Britain’s 10-year yield decreased seven basis points to 0.289%.

Commodities

