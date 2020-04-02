Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Housing & Homelessness

Are you unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus?

Apartment rents
Some renters are struggling to make their monthly payments as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
(Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew Khouri
Liam Dillon
April 2, 2020
2:06 PM
Millions of Americans are now out of work, or suffering a loss of hours, as large parts of the economy shut down to beat back the coronavirus.

For tenants taking a hit, the state of California and local municipalities have rolled out several policies that seek to prevent evictions and give renters some time to pay back rent they suddenly can’t afford.

The Los Angeles Times wants to monitor how easy it is for tenants to seek help from their landlords and how landlords are responding. If you’ve sought help from your landlord, please share your story with us below.

Housing & HomelessnessBusinessCaliforniaCoronavirus Pandemic
Follow Us
Follow Us
