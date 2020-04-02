Are you unable to pay rent because of the coronavirus?

Millions of Americans are now out of work, or suffering a loss of hours, as large parts of the economy shut down to beat back the coronavirus.

For tenants taking a hit, the state of California and local municipalities have rolled out several policies that seek to prevent evictions and give renters some time to pay back rent they suddenly can’t afford.

