Despite staggering jobless numbers, stocks gain as Fed steps up help

U.S. stocks rose for the third time in four days as investors looked past staggering jobless numbers when the Federal Reserve released new measures to cushion the fallout from the coronavirus. The dollar weakened and crude oil extended gains.

The S&P 500 Index climbed as much as 2.3% before paring gains. That brought this week’s increase to more than 12%. The Fed announced another series of sweeping steps to provide as much as $2.3 trillion in additional aid just as data showed the number of claims for unemployment benefits surged for a third week. Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said U.S. fatalities from COVID-19 may be far fewer than earlier projections.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank was committed to using all its powers to help the country recover.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose while government bonds in the region gained amid reports that Italy, Spain and the U.K. may extend lockdowns to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Most Asian stocks rose, though Japanese shares retreated. Oil futures climbed as the OPEC+ coalition continued efforts to agree a deal to trim production.

Advertisement

The surprise pledge from the Fed to buy recently downgraded corporate bonds boosted some of the biggest ETFs tracking the securities. The $14.8-billion iShares iBoxx High Yield Corporate Bond ETF surged the most since January 2009.

These are some of the main market moves:

Stocks



The S&P 500 Index rose 1.9% to 2,803.39 as of 7:06 a.m. Pacific time, the highest in almost four weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 2% to 23,894.97, the highest in almost four weeks.

The Nasdaq Composite Index increased 1.3% to 8,199.54, the highest in almost four weeks.

The MSCI All-Country World Index gained 1.8% to 470.83, the highest in almost four weeks.

Currencies



The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index decreased 0.7% to 1,249.11.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.2% to 108.71 per dollar.

The euro gained 0.6% to $1.092.

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.2452, the strongest in more than three weeks.

Bonds



The yield on two-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 0.23%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed six basis points to 0.75%, the highest in more than a week.

Germany’s 10-year yield increased less than one basis point to -0.34%, the highest in more than a week.

Britain’s 10-year yield fell three basis points to 0.329%.

Commodities

