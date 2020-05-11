Stocks decline, dollar climbs amid reopening plans

Stocks fell Monday as the latest moves to relax restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak raised concern over future lockdowns that could further hamper the global economy.

The S&P 500 Index dropped from a two-week high. United Airlines Holdings Inc. slumped after scrapping a $2.25-billion sale of junk bonds. Marriott International Inc. tumbled as its earnings collapsed, trailing analyst estimates. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq-100 Index tried to hold on to gains, with Nvidia Corp. jumping to a record. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. surged after reports suggested Amazon.com Inc. was “thought to have held talks about a potential takeover.”

The U.S. dollar halted two days of losses, climbing against most of its major peers. Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were little changed. Oil rose on Saudi Arabia’s plan to deepen output cuts in an effort to prop up the market.

U.S. stocks lost traction on concern the world’s largest economy is in for a slow and painful struggle back from a devastating health crisis. President Trump is trying to convince Americans it’s safe to return to work, with the nation having more than 1.3 million cases of the coronavirus. With cases slowing in some European countries, more governments moved to tentatively relax limits. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. says pessimism will send the S&P 500 down almost 20% in the next three months.

Advertisement

Investors in S&P 500 funds may be years away from receiving the kind of dividends they did last year, according to Tim Edwards, a managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC. Payouts rose to a record $484 billion in 2019 and futures indicate they won’t surpass that total until 2027, according to the post.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 declined 0.5% as of 7:26 a.m. Pacific time.

The Dow Jones industrial average sank 0.9%, while the Nasdaq 100 increased 0.2%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index fell 0.6%.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index climbed 0.6%.

Currencies

Advertisement

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index gained 0.5%.

The euro dipped 0.1% to $1.0826.

The Japanese yen depreciated 0.8% to 107.55 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point to 0.68%.

Germany’s 10-year yield gained one basis point to -0.53%.

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.249%.

Commodities