Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Business

The North Face halts Facebook ads, urges anti-racist policy

By Bloomberg
June 19, 2020
4:34 PM
Share

The North Face, the sports and outerwear brand owned by VF Corp., said it’s ending paid advertising on Facebook over concern the social media company is allowing racist content and disinformation to propagate.

“We know that for too long harmful, racist rhetoric and misinformation has made the world unequal and unsafe, and we stand with the NAACP and the other organizations who are working to #StopHateforProfit,” the company said in an emailed statement following a Twitter posting.

REI Co-Op, which also sells sporting gear, and Upwork Inc., an online recruitment services provider, said they will suspend advertising in July.

Advertisement

Facebook and its chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, have come under fire for failing to stop the spread of political disinformation and allowing violent or hateful rhetoric to thrive on the site. While Facebook has pulled some campaign ads for President Trump, the site hasn’t taken action on other posts that were removed from social media platforms such as Twitter.

Civil rights groups such as the NAACP and the Anti-Defamation League have called for advertisers to pull their money from Facebook in July.

Business
Bloomberg

Bloomberg delivers business and financial information, news and insight around the world.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement