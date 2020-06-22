U.S. stocks open lower as global virus tally nears 9 million

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, in line with weakness in overseas markets, as the global tally of coronavirus infections approaches 9 million.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% in early trading Monday. The index is coming off its fourth weekly gain in the last five. European market were also trading lower, and Asian markets also fell overnight. Bond yields fell, another sign that investors were cautious. Many investors remain skeptical that the market’s recent surge is justified by the weak state of the economy even as many countries and U.S. states start to reopen.

Britain’s FTSE 100 lost 0.4% to 6,265, and the CAC 40 in Paris fell 0.7% to 4,946. Germany’s DAX slid 0.7% to 12,250, with payments company Wirecard diving almost 40% after it said that some $2 billion in missing funds in an accounting scandal probably don’t exist.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index slipped 0.2% to 22,437.27, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.5% to 24,515.23. The Kospi in South Korea slipped 0.7% to 2,126.73.

The Shanghai Composite index edged 0.1% lower to 2,965.27, while India’s Sensex jumped 0.9%. Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 was almost unchanged at 5,944.50, supported by a report that consumer spending had rebounded more quickly from the pandemic shock than expected, analysts said.

The World Health Organization on Sunday reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the previous 24 hours. The U.N. health agency said on Sunday that Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases and the U.S. was next at 36,617. India confirmed 15,400 new cases.

The United States also reported more than 30,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday and Saturday, with the daily totals their highest since May 1. A large share of the cases are in the South, West and Midwest, where hospitals in some areas are becoming overwhelmed.

Case numbers in South Korea and China have appeared to be moderating after recent outbreaks centered in their capitals.

Great uncertainty remains over whether countries that have been relaxing pandemic-fighting restrictions on travel and business might end up reimposing broader controls that may slow a recovery from the worst global downturn since the Great Depression in the 1930s.

Even if widespread stay-at-home orders don’t happen, the fear is that scared shoppers may still shy away from stores and that businesses may pull back on their own spending.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was steady Monday at 0.70% after climbing as high as 0.74% on Friday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.

A barrel of U.S. crude oil for delivery in July fell 25 cents to $39.50 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It rose 2.3% to settle at $39.75 on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, shed 18 cents to $42.01 per barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar was at 106.93 Japanese yen, up from 106.87 on Friday. The euro rose to $1.1213 from $1.1178.