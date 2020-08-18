U.S. stocks set new record high, completing recovery from March plunge

U.S. stocks completed their fastest-ever return to a record after a drop of at least 20%, with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index closing Tuesday above its February highs for the first time since the pandemic upended financial markets.

The S&P 500 eked out a gain, capping a 52% rally from its March 23 low. The gauge had failed to breach that level in three of the last four sessions. Amazon.com Inc. paced the gains Tuesday, pushing its rally this year to 79%. Home builders also surged on strong data. Lennar Corp. and D.R. Horton Inc. boast returns of at least 148% since the stock-market bottom.

The dollar fell to the lowest in more than two years, while Treasuries advanced.

The S&P 500 has surged amid the Federal Reserve‘s stimulus and a jump in technology company stocks. Daily coronavirus case counts, positive test rates and hospitalizations look to be improving — as evidence grows that the peak of the flare-up across Sunbelt states is in the past. While stimulus talks in Congress have stalled, better-than-feared economic data and corporate earnings have instilled optimism that a recovery is taking shape.

“Momentum is currently positive as the actions of the Fed and other major central banks continue to drive yield-seeking investors into racier equities and away from bonds,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at ThinkMarkets. “While things could look a lot different in the not-too-distant future, the short-term picture certainly looks bullish right now.”

The fact that the benchmark is breaking through a record may be psychologically interesting, but these milestones should be taken in stride, said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investment product at ETrade Financial.

“It may hold some short-term importance for traders who have built this into their strategy, but for the most part, anybody participating in the market should look past these relatively arbitrary moves and focus more on fundamentals,” he said.

As the S&P 500 pushes higher, one indicator may boost the confidence of equity bulls. The benchmark’s cumulative advance-decline line is still near its peak. That signals broad participation is supporting the rally, as technical analysts often suggest breadth leads price, and any near-term pullback will be shallow and short.

In other corporate news Tuesday, Walmart Inc., whose shoppers were a major beneficiary of stimulus checks earlier this year, is bracing for a second half in which pandemic-hit shoppers without continued government relief may be forced to go it alone.

And Home Depot Inc. reported sales growth that was more than double the already brisk rate analysts had been expecting, but rising expenses meant flat margins in an otherwise standout quarter.