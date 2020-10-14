Stocks drop after Mnuchin’s remarks on stimulus at Milken conference

Stocks fell after Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said that getting a stimulus deal done before the Nov. 3 election would be difficult.

Mnuchin, who spoke via a video feed at the Milken Institute Global Conference, said that he had an hourlong talk Wednesday morning with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), and the two sides are negotiating — but time is running out.

“We continue to make progress on certain issues. On certain issues we continue to be far apart,” Mnuchin told Wall Street Journal Editor at Large Gerard Baker. “The clock will not stop. I’d say at this point getting something done before the election and executing on that would be difficult just given where we are and the level of details. But we are going to try to continue to work through these issues.”

Mnuchin gave a half-hour interview at the virtual conference that started at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time. Shortly after he made his remarks, the Standard & Poor’s 500 fell nearly 1%, from 3,509 to 3,481. It stood at 3,486 at 1:30 p.m.

The Treasury secretary reiterated key issues where the Trump administration and Democrats remain apart, including the level of assistance to local and state governments and the inclusion of liability protection from COVID-related lawsuits for businesses.

“There are a lot of details other than just the top-line number,” he said.

House Democrats released a $2.2-trillion relief package last month, and say the administration’s $1.8-trillion offer is inadequate. Among the key differences is $436 billion Democrats want to give state and local governments, while Mnuchin doubled down Wednesday on the administration’s $300-million proposal.

Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services, said the economy would take a hit from the lack of a stimulus deal prior to the election. but the blow would be far from fatal.

“If we don’t get something right way, it just means things will be slower,” he said. “We’re in a little bit of a digestion, it’s early on earnings. We just have a short-term tug of war as markets brace to get a better picture of the earnings story.”

In other stock market developments, traders parsed mixed results from some of the largest U.S banks.

Wells Fargo & Co. slumped on a 56% plunge in profit, while Bank of America slid amid an increase in trading revenue that was just a fraction of its competitors’ gains. Goldman Sachs Group outperformed after posting a surge in fixed-income revenue that pushed earnings per share to a record.

Netflix Inc. also rallied as some firms boosted their targets for the shares.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report