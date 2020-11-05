BevMo to be acquired by delivery start-up GoPuff in $350-million deal

GoPuff, a delivery start-up backed by SoftBank Vision Fund, has reached a deal to acquire brick-and-mortar liquor retailer BevMo for about $350 million, it said Thursday.

The deal will give GoPuff an entry to the California market, where it plans to make its app available early next year. “Through this acquisition, GoPuff will operate coast to coast, solidifying our presence as a leading, national consumer business,” GoPuff co-founder and co-Chief Executive Rafael Ilishayev said in a statement.

A representative for BevMo didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal would unite a start-up focused on the delivery of everyday items from cleaning products to snacks with a physical retailer. GoPuff already delivers alcohol, according to its website.

Advertisement

It will also give GoPuff more scale in a crowded delivery space for everyday goods, where consumers can choose from rivals such as Amazon.com, DoorDash, Instacart and Postmates. Postmates announced a deal to be acquired by Uber Technologies earlier this year.

BevMo, based in Concord, California, has about 160 stores in California, Arizona, Washington and other states. It’s backed by private equity firm TowerBrook Capital Partners, which acquired it in 2007, according to a statement at the time. It also sells nonalcoholic drinks, accessories, cigars and other items.

The acquisition will be the first for GoPuff, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. GoPuff was valued at $3.9 billion last month when it raised $380 million from investors. In addition to SoftBank Vision Fund, the Philadelphia-based company is also backed by Accel, D1 Capital Partners and Luxor Capital.

GoPuff, the business name of GoBrands Inc., delivers thousands of products from snacks to cleaning products for a flat $1.95 delivery charge.

Advertisement

It was founded in 2013 by college students in Philadelphia who wanted to make it easier to get convenience items like snacks delivered.