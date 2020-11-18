Southern California’s median home price rose sharply in October

The Southern California median home price rose sharply in October compared with a year earlier, as buyers rushed to take advantage of rock-bottom interest rates.

October’s median price of $605,000 was down slightly from a record $610,000 in September, although it’s not unusual for prices to fluctuate month to month. The median was up 14.2% from a year earlier.

Economists and real estate agents say the housing market has been hot because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many people who still have jobs want more space, and federal policy aimed at spurring economic growth has helped drive average interest rates on a 30-year fixed mortgage below 3%

That’s bringing more people into the market and allowing them to pay more than they otherwise could. Sales in October rose 17% from a year earlier, according to DQNews, which released the sales and price figures Wednesday.

Economists say the large median price increases in recent months show values are rising but caution that values are rising less than the median indicates.

Because the median is the point at which half the homes sold for more and half for less, it also reflects a change in the types of homes sold.

So one thing that has made the median price rise so much in recent months is that members of higher-income households have been less likely to have lost their jobs in the pandemic, leading a greater share of home sales to be in the luxury segment now than at the same time last year.

Here’s how home prices and sales changed last month in the six Southern California counties.