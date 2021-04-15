Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Milken conference announces October return to Beverly Hills with hybrid event

Financier Michael Milken leads a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills in 2018.
Financier Michael Milken leads a discussion at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills in 2018. The event will return in hybrid form this year.
(Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)
By Laurence DarmientoStaff Writer 
The Milken Institute Global Conference, which went virtual last year amid the pandemic, will hold its 2021 gathering in person at the Beverly Hilton hotel in October — but will also livestream the event that normally draws several thousand attendees.

In announcing its plans for a hybrid conference, the Milken Institute founded by financier Michael Milken becomes one of the first sponsors of a large convention in Southern California to announce an in-person gathering, even if it may be limited in size.

California is seeking to end most pandemic restrictions on June 15, but that is dependent on the state continuing to make progress in its vaccination drive and driving down COVID-19 hospitalizations. A Milken Institute spokesperson said the organization was “the process of working out on-site details with health experts and government guidelines in mind.”

The conference, scheduled for Oct. 17-20, draws leaders in government, finance, health, academia, and philanthropy. Its theme this year will be examining “the disruptions and innovations brought on by the global pandemic, social crises, and economic hardship.”

Laurence Darmiento

Laurence Darmiento covers wealth and dealmakers in Southern California for the Los Angeles Times. He joined the paper in 2015 as an assistant business editor and has overseen finance, real estate and Washington business coverage. Darmiento previously had been the managing editor of the Los Angeles Business Journal and was a reporter for the Los Angeles Daily News and other outlets. A New York native, he is an alumnus of Cornell University.

