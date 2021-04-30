Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Business

Photos: Disneyland visitors get out their mouse ears and flock back to the park

A masked employee greets a Disneyland visitor wearing Minnie Mouse-themed gear
The first park visitors are greeted inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
Hugo Martín
Break out those mouse ears — the house that Mickey built is open.

Eager parkgoers began lining up hours before Disneyland’s official 9 a.m. opening time, and a cheer greeted the announcement that the temperature-check station would start processing them for admission about an hour early. To prevent crowding in Disneyland’s Main Street area, park employees waved in the admitted guests and invited them to freely roam the grounds.

In the 66-year history of Disneyland, the theme park has been shut for extreme circumstances only a few times — after the assassination of President Kennedy and following the 1994 Northridge earthquake, for example — but before the pandemic struck in March 2020, none of those closures lasted longer than a day.

First in

Two girls break into a run
The first park visitors are on the run inside Disneyland as the theme park reopens for the first time in more than a year.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Emotions run high

A parkgoer breaks down in tears
Park visitors get emotional inside Disneyland.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Two parkgoers kiss.
A couple recreates the famous Alfred Eisenstaedt V-J Day photo as they arrive at the park.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Getting cast members fired up

Two men bump elbows
Walt Disney Co. Executive Chairman Bob Iger elbow-bumps a park employee before the reopening.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Camera ready

Workers take pictures before visitors arrive
Employees record the moment as the park prepares to reopen.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

BusinessCalifornia
Robert Gauthier

Robert Gauthier has been with the Los Angeles Times since 1994. He has covered international and national stories, including Middle East conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon and catastrophes such as the Sept. 11 attack in New York and Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans. His assignments also include sporting events such as the Olympic Games, Super Bowls and NBA championships. Gauthier was the photographer for a story detailing the failings of a Los Angeles public hospital; the project won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for public service. Other awards include the Robert F. Kennedy, World Press, Pictures of the Year and Sigma Delta Chi. Before The Times, Gauthier worked at the San Diego Union-Tribune, the Escondido Times-Advocate and the Bernardo News in San Diego County, his hometown.

Hugo Martín

Hugo Martín covers the travel industries, including airlines and theme parks, for the Los Angeles Times Business section. A native Californian, Martín was part of the Metro staff that won three Pulitzer Prizes in 1993, 1995 and 1998.

