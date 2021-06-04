Long Beach takes over the Queen Mary

Long Beach has taken back control of the Queen Mary from the ship’s operating company amid concerns that the 87-year-old vessel has not been properly maintained, the city announced Friday.

“For the first time in decades, Long Beach has full control of the Queen Mary. We will be fully engaged in the preservation of this historic landmark and are incredibly grateful for this opportunity,” Mayor Robert Garcia said in a statement.

The former ocean liner turned floating hotel has long been a challenge to operate, with a 2017 study recommending that as much as $289 million worth of renovations and upgrades were needed to keep parts of the ship from flooding. According to a trove of court documents and inspection reports released last month, the Queen Mary needs $23 million in immediate repairs to prevent it from potentially capsizing.

The company that held the lease to operate the ship filed for bankruptcy protection in January.

