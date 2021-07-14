Advertisement
Share
Business

Powell says inflation, though elevated, will likely moderate

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell testifies
Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the Federal Reserve’s response to the coronavirus pandemic during a House Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus hearing on Capitol Hill on June 22.
(Graeme Jennings / Associated Press)
By Christopher Rugaber
Associated Press
Share
WASHINGTON —

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggested Wednesday that inflation, which has been surging as the recovery strengthens, “will likely remain elevated in coming months” before “moderating.”

At the same time, Powell signaled no imminent change in the Fed’s ultra-low-interest-rate policies.

In written testimony he will deliver later Wednesday to the House Financial Services Committee, Powell reiterated his long-held view that high inflation readings over the past several months have been driven largely by temporary factors, notably supply shortages and rising consumer demand as pandemic-related business restrictions are lifted.

Once such factors normalize, Powell said, inflation should ease. Yet the Fed chair did not repeat in his testimony an assertion he made three weeks ago before another House panel, that inflation would “drop back” to the Fed’s target of 2%.

Advertisement

The Fed has said it will keep its benchmark short-term rate pegged near zero until it believes maximum employment has been reached and annual inflation moderately exceeds 2% for some time. Fed officials have made clear that they are prepared to accept inflation above its target to make up for years of below-average inflation.

The Fed chair also suggests in his testimony that the economy is “still a ways off” from making the “substantial further progress” that the central bank’s policymakers want to see before they will begin reducing their $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Those purchases are intended to keep long-term borrowing rates low to encourage borrowing and spending.

A sign displays the price for shirts as a shopper peruses the offerings at a Costco warehouse on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Lone Tree, Colo. American consumers faced a third straight monthly surge in princes in June, the latest sign that a rapid reopening of the economy is fueling a pent-up demand for goods and services that in many cases remain in short supply. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Business

U.S. consumer prices surge in June by the most since 2008

U.S. consumers faced a third straight monthly surge in prices, the latest evidence that a rapid reopening of the economy is fueling pent-up spending.

Powell’s remarks coincided with a government report Wednesday that showed wholesale prices — which businesses pay — jumped 7.3% in June from a year earlier, the fastest 12-month gain on records dating to 2010.

On Tuesday, in another sign of intensified inflation pressures, the government said prices paid by U.S. consumers surged in June by the most in 13 years. It was the third straight month inflation had jumped. Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core inflation rose 4.5% in June, the fastest pace since November 1991.

Much of the consumer price gain was driven by categories that reflected the reopening of the economy and related supply shortages. Used car price increases accounted for about one-third of the jump. Prices for hotel rooms, airline tickets and car rentals also rose substantially.

“The fact that the recent run-up in inflation has been dominated by a few categories should give the Fed leadership continued confidence in their view that it is mostly a transitory increase, a view which the market apparently shares,” Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan Chase, said this week.

Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in Surfside, Fla. U.S. consumer prices surge 0.8% in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred worries about rising inflation. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, May 12, that the price consumers pay for their purchases of everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month’s 0.6% rise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Politics

Inflation is back. How high and how long will prices go up?

The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

Advertisement

But some increases could persist. Restaurant prices rose 0.7% in June, the largest monthly rise since 1981, and have increased 4.2% compared with a year ago. Those price increases likely are intended to offset higher wage and food costs as restaurants scramble to fill jobs.

In his testimony, Powell was upbeat about the economy, with growth on track “to post its fastest rate of increase in decades.” He said hiring had been “robust” but noted there was “still a long way to go,” with the unemployment rate elevated at 5.9%.

At their most recent meeting last month, Fed officials forecast that they might raise their benchmark short-term rate twice by the end of 2023, an earlier time frame than they had previously signaled.

Business

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement