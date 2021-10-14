Advertisement
Share
Business

Microsoft shutting down LinkedIn in China

The LinkedIn logo is displayed during a product announcement in San Francisco.
The LinkedIn logo is displayed during a product announcement in San Francisco. Microsoft says it is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year following tighter government censorship rules.
(Eric Risberg / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share
REDMOND, Wash. — 

Microsoft is shutting down its LinkedIn service in China later this year after censorship rules were tightened by Beijing.

The company said in a blog post Thursday it has faced “a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance requirements in China.”

LinkedIn will replace its localized platform in China with a new app called InJobs that has some of LinkedIn’s career-networking features but “will not include a social feed or the ability to share posts or articles.”

China’s internet watchdog in May said it had found LinkedIn as well as Microsoft’s Bing search engine and about 100 other apps were engaged in improper collection and use of data and ordered them to fix the problem.

Advertisement
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020, file photo, a Microsoft computer is among items displayed at a Microsoft store in suburban Boston. The Biden administration on Monday, July 19, 2021, blamed China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world earlier in the year. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File

World & Nation

Biden administration blames China for massive Microsoft email software hack

The U.S. is blaming China for a hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software that compromised tens of thousands of computers around the world.

In 2014, LinkedIn launched a site in simplified Chinese, the written characters used on the mainland, to expand its reach in the country. It said at the time that expanding in China raised “difficult questions” because it would be required to censor content, but that it would be clear about how it conducted business in China and would undertake “extensive measures” to protect members’ rights and data.

Microsoft bought LinkedIn in 2016.

BusinessWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement