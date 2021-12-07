Advertisement
Share
Business

Are you a first-time home buyer in Southern California? We want to hear from you

A home for sale in Chatsworth last year.
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew Khouri
Jack Flemming
Share

In the past year, home prices have soared across the nation as prospective home shoppers bid against one another for a meager supply of homes for sale.

The frenzy has in large part been driven by record low mortgage rates, a desire for more space during the pandemic and a wave of millennials entering the market for the first time.

If you recently became a first time buyer during all this craziness — or are planning to buy a home for the first time, whether millennial or not — The Times would like to hear from you.

Please fill out the below form and you may hear from a Los Angeles Times reporter.

Advertisement

BusinessHousing & HomelessnessReal Estate
Andrew Khouri

Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the Los Angeles Times. Before coming to The Times he wrote about commercial real estate for the San Fernando Valley Business Journal. He holds a master’s degree in journalism from the University of Southern California’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism and graduated from the University of San Diego with a degree in history.

Jack Flemming

Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement