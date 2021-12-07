Are you a first-time home buyer in Southern California? We want to hear from you
In the past year, home prices have soared across the nation as prospective home shoppers bid against one another for a meager supply of homes for sale.
The frenzy has in large part been driven by record low mortgage rates, a desire for more space during the pandemic and a wave of millennials entering the market for the first time.
If you recently became a first time buyer during all this craziness — or are planning to buy a home for the first time, whether millennial or not — The Times would like to hear from you.
Please fill out the below form and you may hear from a Los Angeles Times reporter.
