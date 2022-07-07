Advertisement
Share
Business

Former Theranos exec Ramesh Balwani convicted of fraud

Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani, on a sidewalk, wearing a suit and tie.
Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the former lover and business partner of Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty in the Theranos blood-testing fraud case.
(Michael Liedtke / Associated Press)
By MICHAEL LIEDTKE
Associated Press
Share
SAN JOSE  — 

A jury on Thursday convicted former Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani of collaborating with disgraced Theranos Chief Executive Elizabeth Holmes in a massive fraud involving the blood-testing company that once enthralled Silicon Valley.

The 12 jurors found Balwani guilty on all 12 felony counts of defrauding both Theranos investors and the patients who relied on wildly unreliable blood tests that could have jeopardized their health.

Balwani sat impassively as the verdicts were read, blinking frequently.

The outcome puts Balwani and Holmes in similar situations. Holmes was convicted on four counts of investor fraud and conspiracy earlier this year. During that trial, Holmes tearfully accused Balwani of sexually and emotionally abusing her while they were lovers. An attorney for Balwani has vehemently denied those charges.

Both Holmes, 38, and Balwani, 57, face up to 20 years in prison.

Advertisement

Holmes is scheduled to be sentenced in late September. The date of Balwani’s sentencing is expected to be set in coming days.

The dual convictions represent a resounding victory for federal prosecutors, who seized on the Theranos case as a rare opportunity to hold ambitious entrepreneurs accountable for engaging in technological hyperbole while pursuing fame and fortune. In the process, they hoped to discourage the practice of making bold and unproven promises about still-nascent products — a startup strategy known as “fake it till you make it.”

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Just six years ago, Holmes seemed destined to fulfill her dream of becoming Silicon Valley's next superstar. Now she is about to head into a San Jose, Calif., courtroom to defend herself against criminal allegations depicting her as the devious mastermind of a fraud that duped wealthy investors, former U.S. government officials and patients whose lives were endangered by a blood-testing technology that never came close to fulfilling her bold promises. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Business

Column: The Theranos verdict won’t stop investors from pouring money into the next big fraud

The lesson of Theranos and the conviction of Elizabeth Holmes is that even big-name investors can be fooled.

After the verdicts were read and the jury was dismissed, Balwani walked over to his two brothers who were sitting behind him for what appeared to be a solemn discussion. The three sat quietly, heads bowed.

While Holmes insinuated during her trial that Balwani manipulated her into making poor choices, Balwani’s lawyers explicitly sought to shift all the blame for any misconduct squarely on Holmes.

As part of Balwani’s defense, the lawyers pointed out that Holmes was not only CEO, but also a Silicon Valley star who persuaded investors to pour nearly $1 billion into Theranos. Holmes boasted that her company had found a way to scan for hundreds of potential diseases with a device called the Edison that could test just a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick. Such technology could potentially revolutionize healthcare.

But it turned out that the Edison never worked properly, providing faulty test results that Theranos conducted as part of a deal to set up mini labs in Walgreens pharmacies. The flaws in Theranos’ vaunted technology prompted Holmes and Balwani to shift their testing to conventional machines made by other vendors and draw vials of blood from patients’ veins — a far cry from Holmes’ promises.

After committing about $15 million of his own money to bolster Theranos and then becoming the company’s chief operating officer in 2010, Balwani eventually oversaw the blood-testing lab that was delivering the inaccurate results and supervised the Walgreens deal.

Unlike Holmes, who spent seven days on the witness stand during her trial, Balwani didn’t testify in his own defense.

FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015 file photo, Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum in San Francisco. Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney has premiered his latest documentary on the fraudulent tech startup Theranos at the Sundance Film Festival Thursday night, Jan. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Entertainment & Arts

Column: The Elizabeth Holmes story is not about the black and the blinks

In one way, Elizabeth Holmes has achieved her childhood dream.

BusinessWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement