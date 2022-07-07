Grocery prices are soaring. Try these ten tips to save money

As a result of the pandemic, Americans have been spending more on groceries for home cooking and less on going out to eat. But grocery prices have jumped 10.9% in the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim region over the last year. A combination of factors are to blame, including higher fuel costs, supply chain hiccups and surging labor costs.

Consumer experts and readers — some of whom have made dramatic changes to their shopping habits — offered up these ten tips for cutting your monthly food bill.