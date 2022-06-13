How do you save money on grocery shopping? We want to hear your tips

With grocery prices up nearly 11% in the past 12 months in the Los Angeles area, The Times is researching the best ways to save and wants to hear your tips. Please fill out the form below, and a reporter may follow up on your submission.

Newsletter Must-read stories from the L.A. Times

Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.