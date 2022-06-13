How do you save money on grocery shopping? We want to hear your tips
With grocery prices up nearly 11% in the past 12 months in the Los Angeles area, The Times is researching the best ways to save and wants to hear your tips. Please fill out the form below, and a reporter may follow up on your submission.
Must-read stories from the L.A. Times
Get the day's top news with our Today's Headlines newsletter, sent every weekday morning.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.