Airbnb taps big landlords to list rentals in bid to find hosts

Airbnb has enlisted Greystar and other landlords to list rental properties that are also eligible for short-term stays in a bid to attract tenants who wish to become hosts themselves.

San Francisco-based Airbnb is rolling out the initiative in more than 25 markets, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Newport Beach and Phoenix, according to a statement Wednesday. Prospective renters can browse apartments on Airbnb’s website and use a calculator to see how much income they could generate through part-time hosting.

Charleston, S.C.-based Greystar, the biggest U.S. apartment manager, will be adding close to 115 properties to the program and has potential to add more, according to a company spokesperson. UDR, another landlord, has apartment listings on Airbnb’s site, including at Fiori On Vitruvian Park, a rental community in the Dallas suburb of Addison, Texas.

Airbnb shares rose 1.27% at 10:33 a.m. in New York.

The home-sharing company has already been taking steps to make it easier to get started on the platform, such as letting new hosts connect with so-called superhosts for guidance when creating their listing, and giving them a chance to have an experienced guest for their first stay. Chief Executive Officer Brian Chesky said this month that he expects more hosts to join the platform as the economy softens and people look for alternative sources of income.

With assistance from Bloomberg writer Patrick Clark.

