No ban of gas stoves is planned, says head of product safety agency

Pan on a gas stove
Officials at the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission have offered mixed signals about whether a ban on gas stoves is in the offing. The agency’s head says there is no such plan.
(Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)
By Ari Natter
Bloomberg
The head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the agency isn’t planning a ban on gas stoves, days after one of his colleagues said one was under consideration in comments that ignited a political firestorm.

“I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so,” Alexander Hoehn-Saric said in a statement Wednesday. He added that the four-person commission is researching emissions from the appliances and looking for ways to reduce related indoor air-quality hazards.

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2006 file photo, a gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove in Stuttgart, Germany. A California restaurant organization is suing Berkeley over the city's ban on natural gas, which is set to take effect in January, 2020. The California Restaurant Association said in its lawsuit filed Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, that many chefs use natural gas stoves and the prohibition will crimp the San Francisco Bay Area's reputation for international and fine cuisine. (AP Photo/Thomas Kienzle, File)

World & Nation

U.S. safety agency to consider ban on gas stoves amid health fears

New research links gas stoves, which are used in about 40% of homes in the U.S., to childhood asthma.

Hoehn-Saric’s comments follow remarks made by Richard Trumka Jr., an agency commissioner, who told Bloomberg that the CPSC would consider a ban as part of efforts to address hazards posed by gas ranges. His words ignited criticism from the gas industry and from some lawmakers.

Natural gas stoves are used in about 40% of homes in the U.S. They emit air pollutants including nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide and fine particulate matter at levels the EPA and World Health Organization have said are unsafe and linked to respiratory illness, cardiovascular problems, cancer and other health conditions, multiple studies have said.

Business

