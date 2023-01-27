Advertisement
Business

Elon Musk faces SEC probe for role in Tesla self-driving claims

Elon Musk departs a courthouse in San Francisco on Jan. 24, 2023.
Elon Musk departs the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco on Tuesday. Musk is clashing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on several fronts, including the company’s statements about Tesla’s Autopilot driver-assistance system.
(Benjamin Fanjoy / Associated Press)
By Lydia Beyoud
Bloomberg
Share

U.S. regulators are investigating Elon Musk’s role in shaping Tesla’s self-driving car claims, the latest effort by watchdogs to scrutinize the actions of the world’s second-richest person.

The review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of the company’s statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing aspects of the investigation that haven’t been disclosed.

As Tesla’s chief executive, the veracity of Musk’s comments carry particular heft under the agency’s rules. The SEC declined to comment. Musk and his attorney Alex Spiro didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Advertisement

Musk is already clashing with the SEC on several fronts. But the regulator’s Autopilot review directly touches on a business priority that Musk has singled out as crucial to Tesla’s future.

SEC officials are weighing whether Musk may have inappropriately made forward-looking statements, said the person. An investigation by the agency’s enforcement unit doesn’t always lead to consequences but can result in lawsuits, fines or other civil penalties for companies and executives.

FILE - This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. The driver of the Tesla that plunged off a cliff in Northern California, seriously wounding two children and a second adult, intentionally caused the crash and has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, the California Highway Patrol said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

California

‘Did the brakes fail?’: Prosecutors checking car for mechanical problems in Tesla crash off Highway 1

The Tesla crash almost killed a family of four. Now the San Mateo district attorney’s office is investigating whether the crash could have been caused by an issue with the car.

It couldn’t be determined specifically which of Musk’s statements or activities about Autopilot have gained the attention of the SEC.

Musk has focused for years on Tesla’s driver-assistance technology. He personally directed the creation of a 2016 video that may have exaggerated the technology’s capabilities. The video’s promises of eventual fully autonomous, hands-free driving functionality have yet to materialize.

In a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Musk’s thinking about the Autopilot video, he told the Tesla staff in internal emails in 2016: “I will be telling the world that this is what the car *will* be able to do, not that it can do this upon receipt.”

Tesla beats out its competitors on self-driving vehicles because “the car is upgradeable to autonomy,” Musk said during a Twitter Spaces conversation in December. “That’s something that no other car company can do,” he added.

Separately, Tesla is also facing scrutiny from safety watchdogs over its automated-driving systems and is poised for its first jury trial over a driver fatality blamed on Autopilot. The U.S. Justice Department has also been looking into whether the electric-car maker’s public comments about the feature have been misleading.

A Tesla crashed into a police vehicle which turn crashed into an ambulance in Cochise County, Az., on July 30, 2020.

Business

Tesla stopped reporting its Autopilot safety numbers online. Why?

Around the same time that Tesla stopped self-reporting Autopilot safety stats, its crash rates were soaring far higher than those of its competitors.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has two active investigations into whether Autopilot is defective. The agency upgraded the first — focused on how Tesla Autopilot handles crash scenes with first responder vehicles — in June. It initiated the other probe — pertaining to sudden braking — four months earlier.

The Tesla CEO has been fighting the SEC for years over fallout from his infamous tweet that he had secured funding to take Tesla private.

He defended that 2018 missive this week in court in San Francisco, where investors have alleged that he committed securities fraud. Musk said he believed at the time that he had financial backing from wealthy investors and the Saudi government.

Tesla stock rose 11% on Friday, extending its increase this year to 44% amid optimism the worst is over for the electric-vehicle maker. The stock fell 65% last year, partly fueled by concern that Musk would be distracted by his purchase of Twitter Inc.

Musk is worth $155.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

BusinessAutos

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement