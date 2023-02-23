Ozy Media CEO touted fake $600-million buyout offer, feds say

Ozy Media Chief Executive Officer Carlos Watson lied to an investor that his company had received a $600-million takeover offer from a large tech company, federal prosecutors said in a wide-ranging fraud indictment against the startup and its boss.

Watson was arrested by FBI agents Thursday morning at a Midtown Manhattan hotel on charges that he conspired to defraud investors out of tens of millions of dollars, a person familiar with the matter said. Ozy’s former chief operating officer, Samir Rao, and its chief of staff, Suzee Han, have already pleaded guilty to fraud and other charges, the person said.

The Securities and Exchange Commission also sued Watson, Rao and Han for securities fraud Thursday.

Watson is expected to make an initial court appearance in federal court in Brooklyn, later Thursday, according to the person. In a letter to the court, federal prosecutors asked for “substantial” bail for Watson, calling Watson a “serious flight risk” and saying he’s already tried to obstruct the government probe and intimidate witnesses.

Alleged impersonation

Arlo Devin-Brown, a lawyer for Watson, declined to comment. Lawyers for Rao and Han couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported Watson’s arrest and Rao’s guilty plea.

Ozy, a once high-flying media startup backed by Marc Lasry, was sent into a tailspin after the New York Times reported that Rao impersonated a YouTube executive to tout the company during a February 2021 call with Goldman Sachs. The startup was seeking a $40-million investment from Goldman at the time.

Watson claimed in 2021 that the impersonation was due to a mental health crisis on Rao’s part, but prosecutors said Watson was “in fact present on the call as it occurred and was texting Rao directions of what to say.”

That incident was one of many lies told by Watson to investors and potential investors, prosecutors said in a 42-page indictment. Though Watson knew Ozy was frequently drowning in debt and on the verge of insolvency, he presented Ozy to investors and lenders as a successful business with minimal debt, according to the indictment.

‘Sleep on it’

Among his most brazen alleged lies was a claim that an unidentified tech company had offered to acquire Ozy, prosecutors said. Watson used the claim to try to convince an unnamed investor to commit $22.5 million in a Series D fundraising.

Watson allegedly directed Rao to send an April 2021 presentation to the investor showing that the tech company would lead the round with a $30-million investment. Watson later followed up with the investor and claimed the tech company wasn’t going to participate because it wanted to acquire Ozy for $600 million instead, according to the indictment.

“Told him I would sleep on it,” Watson allegedly texted Rao after speaking to the investor. “I think we go back and say we are going to say no to [Technology Company 1] (at least for now), so a smaller Series D so we avoid rampant dilution. Take in $40M including their $20M — and maybe some debt. Let’s talk when you can.”

The U.S. investigation is “ongoing,” prosecutors said in their letter to the court.

