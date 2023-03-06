Stocks tick higher on Wall Street, continuing their recent run

Stocks are ticking a bit higher Monday as Wall Street’s worries about higher interest rates and the bond market relax a little.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was 0.3% higher in early trading after coming off its first winning week in the last four. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57 points, or 0.2%, at 33,448, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.5% higher.

The stock market has found some footing over the last week after a roller-coaster start to the year where a swift rise gave way to a sharp tumble. At the center of it all has been high inflation and expectations for what the Federal Reserve will do about it.

Advertisement

Early in the year, stocks rallied and bond yields eased as hopes rose that cooling inflation would prompt the Fed to take it easier on its hikes to interest rates. Then, stronger-than-expected reports on the economy raised worries that inflation is not cooling as quickly and smoothly as hoped. That forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Fed will take interest rates. Higher rates can drive down inflation, but they also can contribute to a recession and hurt prices for stocks and other investments.

On Monday, Treasury yields eased to take some pressure off the stock market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.93% after topping 4% last week and reaching its highest level since November. It helps set rates for mortgages and other loans that are central to the economy’s strength.

Business Federal Reserve officials sound warnings about higher rates A run of strong economic data and signs that inflation remains stubbornly high could lead the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate higher in the coming months than it has previously forecast, several Fed officials say.

The two-year yield, which moves more on expectations for the Fed, dipped to 4.85% from 4.86% late Friday.

Expectations for inflation globally eased a bit after China said it’s targeting economic growth of about 5% as it tries to rebuild business activity following the end of anti-virus controls that kept millions of people at home.

That came in below some forecasts, which could mean less upward pressure on inflation.

Oil prices eased, with a barrel of U.S. crude dipping 0.8% to $79.07. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 0.9% to $85.07.

More action may be ahead later this week, with several potentially market-moving events on the calendar.

Business 2023 recession now expected to start later than predicted A majority of the nation’s business economists expect a U.S. recession to begin later this year than they had previously forecast, after a series of reports have pointed to a surprisingly resilient economy despite steadily higher interest rates.

Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell will testify before Congress for two days, beginning on Tuesday. Comments by other Fed officials recently have led to big swings in markets, as traders try to get ahead of the next moves by the Fed.

On Friday will come a potentially big clue about the Fed’s next steps. That’s when the government will release its latest monthly jobs report. Stronger-than-expected job growth, particularly if it leads to big gains in wages, could shake Wall Street further.

The Fed would prefer that the job market cool to remove pressure on inflation, which remains far above its 2% target. Continued strong hiring could cause it to get more aggressive about rates.

The Fed’s next move on rates will arrive later this month. Besides Friday’s jobs report, upcoming releases on inflation across the economy will likely also carry a lot of weight on the decision.

The Fed has pulled its key overnight rate to a range of 4.50% to 4.75%, up from virtually zero at the start of last year, in its fastest set of rate hikes in decades.

Stock markets abroad were mostly higher.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.3% and stocks in Shanghai slipped 0.2%. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.4%, Germany’s DAX returned 0.5% and London’s FTSE 100 slipped 0.4%.

AP writers Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

