Silicon Valley Bank is in sale talks after capital raising failed, CNBC says
SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.
Large financial institutions are looking at a potential purchase of the company, CNBC said Friday.
SVB — which for months has been adamant that it wouldn’t significantly restructure its balance sheet — stunned investors Wednesday when it said it would issue $2.25 billion of shares and booked a $1.8-billion loss on the sale of a large part of its available-for-sale securities.
The Santa Clara-based company took steps this week to shore up capital after being hit by losses on its securities portfolio and a slowdown in funding at the venture capital-backed firms it serves.
The stock, which tumbled 60% on Thursday, plunged as much as 69% early Friday in New York before trading was halted. The company’s bonds posted record declines, igniting a broad selloff in bank shares around the world.
SVB Financial Group Chief Executive Greg Becker advised clients of SVB-owned Silicon Valley Bank to “stay calm” amid concern about the bank’s financial position.
