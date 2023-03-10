Advertisement
Silicon Valley Bank is in sale talks after capital raising failed, CNBC says

The Silicon Valley Bank logo shown on a laptop screen.
Panic spread across the startup world as worries about the financial health of Silicon Valley Bank, a major lender to fledgling companies, prompted Peter Thiels Founders Fund and other prominent venture capitalists to advise portfolio businesses to withdraw their money, even as the bank’s top executive urged calm.
(Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By Steve Dickson
Bloomberg
SVB Financial Group is in talks to sell itself after attempts to raise capital amid a bank run failed, CNBC reported.

Large financial institutions are looking at a potential purchase of the company, CNBC said Friday.

SVB — which for months has been adamant that it wouldn’t significantly restructure its balance sheet — stunned investors Wednesday when it said it would issue $2.25 billion of shares and booked a $1.8-billion loss on the sale of a large part of its available-for-sale securities.

The Santa Clara-based company took steps this week to shore up capital after being hit by losses on its securities portfolio and a slowdown in funding at the venture capital-backed firms it serves.

The stock, which tumbled 60% on Thursday, plunged as much as 69% early Friday in New York before trading was halted. The company’s bonds posted record declines, igniting a broad selloff in bank shares around the world.

Greg Becker, chief executive officer of Silicon Valley Bank, participates in a panel discussion during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The event convenes the best minds in the world to tackle its most urgent challenges and to help realize its most exciting opportunities. Photographer: Lauren Justice/Bloomberg via Getty Images

