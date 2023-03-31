7 key questions about worsening drug shortages, answered

More Americans are queuing up at pharmacies and discovering they can’t get the critical medicines they’ve been prescribed.

It’s not the fault of the pharmacies. Drug shortages reached a peak in late December when almost 300 medicines were in short supply, at times having “devastating consequences” for patients, according to a new U.S. Senate report .

Among the drugs difficult to obtain are Adderall for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; albuterol, which can ease asthma attacks; and a myriad of essential cancer medicines, including those for children.

Advertisement

Even basic over-the-counter medicines — such as children’s cold and flu drugs — were hard to find last fall when influenza-like illnesses peaked earlier than usual.

What’s causing the shortages? Is anything being done to alleviate them?

Here are answers to some of the most pressing questions about the situation, according to available information.