Los Angeles and Long Beach ports shut down as contract talks stall

The Port of Los Angeles with the Vincent Thomas Bridge
Labor actions on Friday shut down the Port of Los Angeles, shown above, as well as the neighboring Long Beach port and some other major West Coast harbors. Negotiations over a new contract covering West Coast dockworkers have deteriorated, leading to Friday’s disruptions.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Helen LiPodcast Producer 
Southern California dockworkers disrupted cargo activity Friday at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports — major entry points for the country’s imports — after contract talks deteriorated in recent days, causing the ports to shut down.

The Pacific Maritime Assn., the union that represents shipping companies and port terminal operators, said the International Longshore and Warehouse Union “is staging concerted and disruptive work actions that have effectively shut down operations” at several terminals in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, Tacoma and Seattle.

The union held stop-work meetings Thursday night, and on Friday, members either didn’t show up for work or staged individual work slowdowns. The combination snarled traffic at the ports, forcing terminals to shut down.

The powerful union’s latest work action is the boldest so far to sway contract negotiations that began more than a year ago. More than 22,000 dockworkers and 29 West Coast ports have been working without a contract since July 1.

ILWU Local 13, which represents about 12,000 Southern California dockworkers, said its members have “taken it upon themselves to voice their displeasure with the ocean carriers’ and terminal operators’ position.”

In April, local dockworkers forced an approximately 24-hour shutdown at the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports, exacerbating fears that failure of the high-stakes labor negotiations could bring about a paralyzing strike like the one in 2008.

Helen Li

Helen Li is a podcast producer and a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, where she studied international development. After working as a university teacher through the Princeton in Asia fellowship in China and Nepal, she pivoted to freelance journalism. Before joining The Times, she worked for Rest of World, where she served as a fact-checking intern and freelance contributor. During the 2020 elections, she worked remotely with a team of volunteers to produce “Fresh Off the Vote,” an explanatory podcast about Asian American civic engagement. Her multilingual writing focuses on youth activism, international affairs, labor, technology and identity. She aspires to learn more about the human experience through different forms of storytelling.

