Advertisement
Business

Is it real or made by AI? Europe wants a label for that as it fights disinformation

European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova at the European Parliament in Brussels.
European Commissioner for Values and Transparency Vera Jourova at the European Parliament in Brussels. The EU is pushing online platforms to add labels to AI-generared content.
(Yves Herman / Associated Press)
By KELVIN CHAN
Associated Press
Share
LONDON — 

The European Union is pushing online platforms like Google and Meta to step up the fight against false information by adding labels to text, photos and other content generated by artificial intelligence, a top official said Monday.

EU Commission Vice President Vera Jourova said the ability of a new generation of AI chatbots to create complex content and visuals in seconds raises “fresh challenges for the fight against disinformation.”

Jourova said she asked Google, Meta, Microsoft, TikTok and other tech companies that have signed the 27-nation bloc’s voluntary agreement on combating disinformation to dedicate efforts to tackling the AI problem.

Advertisement

Online platforms that have integrated generative AI into their services, such as Microsoft’s Bing search engine and Google’s Bard chatbot, should build safeguards to prevent “malicious actors” from generating disinformation, Jourova said at a briefing in Brussels.

Companies offering services that have the potential to spread AI-generated disinformation should roll out technology to “recognize such content and clearly label this to users,” she said.

Jourova said EU regulations are aimed at protecting free speech, but when it comes to AI, “I don’t see any right for the machines to have the freedom of speech.”

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 28, 2019 Building at 7000 West 3rd Street in the Fairfax area of Los Angeles where the Writers Guild of America West is located on March 28, 2019. There is a dispute between the Writers Guild of America and the Assn. of Talent Agents. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Company Town

Automated writing? Not so fast, says the Writers Guild of America

As AI is becoming more ubiquitous, the Writers Guild is proposing some guidelines for how to regulate it and avoid writers being cut out of the creation of TV and film.

The swift rise of generative AI technology, which has the capability to produce human-like text, images and video, has amazed many and alarmed others with its potential to transform many aspects of daily life. Europe has taken a lead role in the global movement to regulate artificial intelligence with its AI Act, but the legislation still needs final approval and won’t take effect for several years.

Officials in the EU, which is bringing in a separate set of rules this year to safeguard people from harmful online content, are worried that they need to act faster to keep up with the rapid development of generative artificial intelligence.

The voluntary commitments in the disinformation code will soon become legal obligations under the EU’s Digital Services Act, which will force the biggest tech companies by the end of August to better police their platforms to protect users from hate speech, disinformation and other harmful material.

Jourova said, however, that those companies should start labeling AI-generated content immediately.

Paul Scharre views in his offices in Washington, DC January 25, 2019 a manipulated video by BuzzFeed with filmmaker Jordan Peele (R on screen) using readily available software and applications to change what is said by former president Barack Obama (L on screen), illustrating how deepfake technology can deceive viewers. - "Deepfake" videos that manipulate reality are becoming more sophisticated and realistic as a result of advances in artificial intelligence, creating a potential for new kinds of misinformation with devastating consequences. (Photo by Robert LEVER / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Rob LEVER "Misinformation woes may multiply with deepfake videos" (Photo credit should read ROBERT LEVER/AFP via Getty Images)

Technology and the Internet

Real-time deepfakes are a dangerous new threat. How to protect yourself

In a frightening use of deepfake technology, scammers are using AI-powered audio and video to pass themselves off as their targets’ relatives or loved ones in real time.

Most of those digital giants have already agreed to abide by the EU code, which requires companies to measure their work on combating disinformation and issue regular reports on their progress.

Twitter dropped out last month in what appeared to be the latest move by Elon Musk to loosen restrictions at the social media company that he bought last year.

The exit drew a stern rebuke, with Jourova calling it a mistake.

“Twitter has chosen the hard way. They chose confrontation,” she said. “Make no mistake, by leaving the code, Twitter has attracted a lot of attention and its actions and compliance with EU law will be scrutinized vigorously and urgently.”

BusinessWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement