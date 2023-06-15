Advertisement
Business

Theranos founder objects to $250 monthly restitution sought by U.S. due to limited financial resources

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes is escorted by prison officials into a women's prison
Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted into a federal women’s prison camp on May 30 in Bryan, Texas.
(Michael Wyke / Associated Press)
By WYATTE GRANTHAM-PHILIPS
Associated Press
Share

Federal prosecutors want Elizabeth Holmes to pay $250 each month to victims of her failed blood testing startup after she leaves prison, but her attorneys are pushing back citing “limited financial resources” available to the disgraced founder of Theranos.

The U.S. filed a motion last week asking the court to correct “clerical errors” that included, prosecutors said, the lack of a timeline for restitution from the onetime billionaire once she exits prison. Holmes’ legal team objected to those changes this week.

Holmes, 39, began an 11-year sentence at a minimum-security facility in Bryan, Texas, late last month after she and her former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, were convicted of fraud for duping investors out of hundreds of millions of dollars while running Theranos, a Silicon Valley startup that promised to revolutionize healthcare.

In a May 16 ruling, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila ordered Holmes and Balwani, who is serving a nearly 13-year prison sentence in California, to pay $452 million in restitution to victims.

Advertisement
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov. 2, 2015 in San Francisco. As Holmes prepares to report to prison next week, the criminal case that laid bare the blood-testing scam at the heart of her Theranos startup is entering its final phase.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Business

Elizabeth Holmes enters Texas prison to begin serving her 11-year sentence

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes enters a federal prison in Bryan, Texas, to begin serving a 11-year sentence for fraud and conspiracy.

After paying a total of $25 every three months to victims while incarcerated, federal prosecutors want Holmes to pay at least $250 each month or 10% of her earnings, whichever is greater, in restitution once she is released from prison.

That would be similar structure to Balwani’s judgment, which requires the former Theranos COO to pay at least $1,000 per month upon supervised release, prosecutors said in last week’s filing.

Holmes’ lawyers argued this week that Holmes’ payment schedule in court documents is not a clerical error.

“Ms. Holmes’ Amended Judgment already includes a restitution schedule that begins while she is incarcerated,” Holmes’ attorneys wrote in a Monday filing. “There is no indication in the record that the absence of a change to the schedule after she is released was a clerical error.”

The defense team also argued that Balwani’s amended judgment “says nothing” about what the court intended for Holmes’ payment schedule — adding that Holmes and Balwani “have different financial resources and the Court has appropriately treated them differently.”

FILE - Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes arrives at federal court in San Jose, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022. Holmes has once again lost her bid to stay out of prison while she appeals her fraud conviction tied to a blood-testing hoax that bilked investors. In a one-page ruling, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, May 16, 2023, that Holmes' appeal did not show that she would have received a shorter sentence or have her conviction reversed due to errors made during her trial. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Business

Elizabeth Holmes loses bid to avoid prison and is hit with $452-million restitution bill

Disgraced Theranos chief Elizabeth Holmes appears to be bound for prison soon after an appeals court rejected her bid to remain free while she tries to overturn her conviction in a blood-testing hoax.

Holmes’ attorneys made similar financial arguments throughout her criminal fraud trial. Both Holmes — whose stake in Theranos was once valued at $4.5 billion — and Balwani, whose holdings were once valued around $500 million, have indicated they are nearly broke after running up millions of dollar in legal bills while proclaiming their innocence.

The Associated Press reached out to attorneys representing Holmes and the U.S. government for statements on Wednesday.

AP writer Michael Liedtke contributed to this report.

BusinessWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement