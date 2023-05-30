Elizabeth Holmes to report to a Texas prison to begin her 11-year sentence

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is to report to a federal prison in Texas on Tuesday to begin serving her 11-year sentence.

The federal judge who sentenced Holmes, 39, in November recommended that she be incarcerated in a women’s prison camp located in Bryan, Texas, about 100 miles from Houston, where she grew up aspiring to become a technology visionary along the lines of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs.

Once she enters prison, Holmes will leave behind two young children: a son born in July 2021, a few weeks before the start of her trial, and a 3-month old daughter, who was conceived after a jury convicted her on four felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in January 2022.

Holmes has been free on bail since then, most recently living in the San Diego area with the children’s father, William “Billy” Evans. The couple met in 2017 around the time Holmes was under investigation for the collapse of Theranos, a startup she founded after dropping out of Stanford when she was just 19.

While she was building up Theranos, Holmes grew closer to Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, who would become her romantic partner as well as an investor and fellow executive in the Palo Alto-based company.

Together, Holmes and Balwani promised that Theranos would revolutionize healthcare with a technology that could quickly scan for diseases and other problems with a few drops of blood taken with a finger prick.

The hype surrounding that purported breakthrough helped Theranos raise nearly $1 billion from enthralled investors; assemble an influential board of directors that included former presidential Cabinet members George Shultz, Henry Kissinger and James Mattis; and turned Holmes into a Silicon Valley sensation, with a fortune valued at $4.5 billion, at least on paper, in 2014.

But it all blew up after dangerous flaws in Theranos’ technology were exposed in a series of explosive articles in the Wall Street Journal that Holmes and Balwani tried to thwart. Holmes and Balwani, who had been secretly living together while running Theranos, broke up after the newspaper’s revelations, and the company collapsed.

In 2018, the U.S. Justice Department charged both with a lengthy list of white-collar crimes in a case aimed at putting a stop to the Silicon Valley practice of overselling the capabilities of a still-developing technology — a technique that became known as “fake it till you make it.”

During seven days of testimony on the witness stand, Holmes admitted making mistakes but steadfastly denied committing crimes. At one point, she told the jury about being sexually and emotionally abused by Balwani while he controlled her in ways that she said clouded her thinking. Balwani’s attorney steadfastly denied Holmes allegations, which was one of the key reasons they were tried separately.

Balwani, 57, was convicted on 12 felony counts of fraud and conspiracy in a trial that began two months after Holmes’ ended. He is currently serving a nearly 13-year sentence in a Southern California prison.

Maintaining that she was treated unfairly during the trial, Holmes sought to remain free during her appeal of her conviction. But that bid was rejected by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila, who presided over her trial, and the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, leaving her no avenue but the one that will take her to prison nearly 20 years after she founded Theranos.