Didn’t get Eras Tour tickets? How to land a job inside SoFi Stadium to see Taylor Swift

Are you one of the countless Taylor Swift fans who waited in a queue for hours on Ticketmaster but still didn’t get any tickets?

Although SoFi Stadium in Inglewood can accommodate 70,000-plus people, many Swifties find themselves unable to get seats for any of the Eras Tour’s six sold-out shows there.

Some enterprising fans have found another way into coveted concerts: By joining one of the temporary crews working on the show. And you don’t have to be a whiz at sound engineering, lighting or other technical field to join them — you just have to be 18 or older.

Gig work apps have become more popular in recent years for filling temporary jobs in roles such as bartender, cashier and concessions, dishwasher, prep cook and event staff.

The good news for ticketless Swifties is that the hospitality staffing app Tend just released its Eras jobs list, and it’s looking for candidates.

Here’s how to apply.