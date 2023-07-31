The ultimate guide to seeing Taylor Swift at SoFi Stadium

Have you heard? Taylor Swift is coming to town. On August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, the Swifties will descend on a sold-out SoFi Stadium to see the “Cruel Summer” singer on the final U.S. stop of her Eras tour.

The tour is expected to give a boost to the local economy. However, it’s not coming without controversy: Ticketmaster is under fire from lawmakers after the initial sale left legions of fans heartbroken. And striking hotel workers are asking Swift to stay away to bring visibility to their cause. But for now, the show — shows — will go on.

You’re ready to see Taylor Swift. But do you have the fan chants memorized? What’s the best way to get to SoFi Stadium? What can you bring? Where can you go for a bite to eat before, during or after the show? Why were your tickets so expensive? What local events are happening for Swift superfans who didn’t get tickets? And why is everyone making friendship bracelets?

You have questions. We have answers. Everything you need to know about the Taylor Swift Eras tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood: