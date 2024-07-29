Advertisement
Music

50,000 Taylor Swift fans gather on a hill to see — and listen to — her sold-out Munich shows

Taylor Swift smiling in a sparkly pink bodysuit.
An estimated 50,000 fans gathered outside Taylor Swift’s sold-out shows in Munich to watch the singer from Olympic Hill, one of the highest elevations in the city.
(George Walker IV / Associated Press)
By Kayla Hayempour
Share via

No tickets? No problem. Leave it to Swifties to still find a way to watch their idol’s sold-out Eras Tour in person.

An estimated 50,000 unticketed fans gathered in Munich outside Taylor Swift’s Saturday and Sunday shows to watch the singer’s concert from Olympic Hill — or, Olympiaberg — a perch boasting one of the highest elevations in the city and a perfect view of the stadium below.

Taylor Swift pointing with one hand while singing into a mic, left, and Eddie Vedder pointing upward while doing the same

Music

If Taylor Swift broke Ticketmaster, why does DOJ’s Live Nation lawsuit invoke a little déjà vu?

First Taylor Swift supposedly broke Ticketmaster. Now the DOJ is suing the ticketing giant’s parent, Live Nation Entertainment. So why does it feel as if we’ve been here before?

May 23, 2024

“For big concerts, the seats up on the Hill are almost as coveted as concert tickets, and they’re free of charge,” a Munich travel site writes.

Advertisement

This isn’t the first time fans have flocked to the hill for its prime location. Earlier this year, people were seen on the hill for a Metallica concert, and last summer rock fans went over the course of a few days to see Rammstein. Swifties themselves frequently Taylor-gate (that’s like a tailgate) outside stadiums, so fans without tickets can come together and enjoy the music from outside the concert.

However, Swift may have broken the record for the most attended female concert in Munich — 74,000 in attendance — and that’s not even counting the people on the hill.

The 88-degree heat did nothing to deter tens of thousands of fans from swarming the grassy area on Saturday and Sunday. Many arrived hours before the show to get a spot, with local police reporting 25,000 people on the hill on Saturday, according to German news service DPA, via the Associated Press.

Advertisement
Taylor Swift poses in a white gown and black gloves at the Grammy Awards

Entertainment & Arts

Activists targeting Taylor Swift’s jet vandalize planes with paint. Hers wasn’t there

Two climate activists at an airport vandalized several planes with orange paint, thinking one of them was Taylor Swift’s. They were wrong.

June 20, 2024

The 14-time Grammy winner thanked fans inside and outside the stadium Sunday.

“We are lucky enough to get to play this show for 74,000 beautiful people in this stadium, and if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outside the stadium,” the “Shake It Off” singer said during the Sunday show. “Thank you for coming to the Eras Tour, whether you’re in the stadium or outside of the stadium. We are so lucky to be here with you.”

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) from the Saturday show, Swift said, “We’ve got people in a park outside the stadium. Thousands of people listening from out there. You have made us feel so incredibly welcome and we’re going to spend all night trying to make it up to you.”

Advertisement
Taylor Swift performing onstage and is joined by Travis Kelce in a top hat and tuxedo

Music

Travis Kelce’s surprise bit on Taylor Swift’s stage was his idea: ‘Do not drop the baby’

Travis Kelce says it was all his idea to surprise an Eras tour audience by joining Taylor Swift onstage — and his years of football experience proved helpful.

July 3, 2024

Swift broke records — and parts of Ticketmaster — with the announcement of the Eras Tour on Nov. 15, 2023; the website sold more than 2 million tickets that day, which the platform says is the most tickets sold for one artist in a single day. Her tour also reached a record $1.04 billion in revenue in 2023 and is projected to make the same this year.

She will continue the international leg of her tour in Warsaw, Poland, on Thursday, playing three shows there before hitting Austria and the U.K. in mid-August. After a break, the tour picks up again in October with nine U.S. shows in three cities, then ends in Canada, with shows running from mid-November in Toronto to early December in Vancouver.

More to Read

MusicEntertainment & ArtsBreaking News
Kayla Hayempour

Kayla Hayempour is a community engagement intern at the Los Angeles Times, where she develops outreach strategies to connect with stakeholders, readers and critics, ensuring that diverse audiences across the city feel reached and represented in the paper. She collaborates with sections across The Times to identify high-impact topics and creates tailored virtual discussions and live events to deepen public participation in journalism. She also plans internally facing experiences to foster connection within the newsroom. Hayempour is a rising senior at UCLA, where she studies public affairs and digital humanities, and also works as a podcast contributor for the Daily Bruin.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement