Advertisement
Business

L.A.’s striking hotel workers are being roughed up by employers’ security, union says

Striking workers gather outside a hotel.
Striking hotel workers gather outside the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Los Angeles on Monday. A complaint has been filed with the National Labor Relations Board over what the union describes as a pattern of violence by some hotel personnel against strikers.
(Helen Li / Los Angeles Times)
By Suhauna Hussain
Helen Li
Share

Striking hotel workers and their supporters have been attacked multiple times as they protested outside properties in Los Angeles and Orange counties, the hotel workers union alleged in an complaint filed Monday with the National Labor Relations Board.

Hundreds of workers rallied in downtown Los Angeles on Monday morning to protest what their union, Unite Here Local 11, described in the complaint as a pattern of violent incidents and property destruction at picket lines where workers have been on strike, specifically at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, Hotel Maya in Long Beach and Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point.

At one point, workers marched in a large circle, blocking the Wilshire Boulevard and 7th Street intersection, chanting and waving signs as police looked on.

Thousands of hotel workers have staged intermittent walkouts since early July as they demand higher wages and improved working conditions. Contracts covering more than 15,000 workers and more than 60 hotels expired June 30.

Advertisement

Last week, hundreds of employees across Los Angeles walked out, urging Taylor Swift to postpone her Aug.3-9 concerts at SoFi Stadium to support their push. The workers say they don’t earn enough to afford housing near their jobs. Only the Westin Bonaventure has reached a tentative agreement and avoided a strike.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 27: Dylan Galvez,8, shows his support for her mother and other striking hotel housekeepers calling on Taylor Swift to support their fight for a wage that enables them to afford to live, rally on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at Hyatt Regency LAX in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Strike hits dozens of L.A. hotels as tourism industry expects lift from Taylor Swift’s SoFi concerts. Here’s what to know

Southern California hotel workers are demanding higher pay and better benefits and working conditions in a strike that began in early July.

Peter Hillan, a spokesperson for the California Hotel and Lodging Assn., said that safety is the top priority of the group’s members in the face of “Unite Here Local 11’s extremely aggressive and unlawful protest tactics.”

“Union representatives are blaring sirens and alarms at odd hours that not only disturb the peace and neighboring residents but also clearly create a safety risk,” Hillan said in an email. “Hotels have made law enforcement as well as the Mayor’s office aware of these increasingly aggressive actions by picketers aimed at guests, employees and our communities. We’ve asked that the police take concrete steps to ensure the safety of all. “

A video circulating online shows footage of security personnel pushing and tackling picketing hotel workers after a march Saturday in Santa Monica that ended at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel and Bungalows. The protesters appeared to be trying to cross a barrier set up in front of the luxury hotel, and Hillan noted “on the video at the Fairmont, union representatives are kicking over barricades intended to maintain safety and order.”

Another incident took place in Long Beach on Sunday at the Hotel Maya, according to the complaint.

Advertisement

“Hotel security personnel including a manager at the Maya Hotel sought to forcibly relocate striking workers using a chain link fence while a guest ran around the fence and punched a worker in the head” and pushed “at least two others,” the union said in a news advisory.

There were altercations on three days in July at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Hotel, the union said. On one, celebrity chef John Tesar, who runs the hotel’s Knife Modern Steak restaurant, swore at striking workers and broke one of their drums, the union said. A hotel representative told the New York Post that Tesar was removed from the hotel property and the company is examining “appropriate next steps.”

BusinessCalifornia
Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain covers labor for the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express, the Chronicle of Higher Education and the independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.

Helen Li

Helen Li is a member of the 2022-23 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class. She grew up in Richmond, Va., and graduated from Washington University in St. Louis, where she studied international development. After working as a university teacher through the Princeton in Asia fellowship in China and Nepal, she pivoted to freelance journalism. Before joining The Times, she worked for Rest of World, where she served as a fact-checking intern and freelance contributor. During the 2020 elections, she worked remotely with a team of volunteers to produce “Fresh Off the Vote,” an explanatory podcast about Asian American civic engagement. Her multilingual writing focuses on youth activism, international affairs, labor, technology and identity. She aspires to learn more about the human experience through different forms of storytelling.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement