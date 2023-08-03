L.A.’s hotel strike moves to properties near Taylor Swift’s SoFi concerts. Here’s what to know

Striking hotel housekeepers called on Taylor Swift to support their fight for better wages and benefits at a rally July 27 at the Hyatt Regency LAX in Los Angeles.

If you’re planning to visit Los Angeles in the next few days — particularly if you’re visiting to see Taylor Swift — there’s a chance an ongoing strike by local hotel workers could affect your stay.

A group of housekeepers, front desk workers, cooks and other hotel employees represented by Unite Here Local 11 has been urging the pop star to postpone her upcoming concerts to support their push for higher wages.

To underscore their Taylor Swift call to action, workers at the Four Points Sheraton, Holiday Inn, Westin and Sheraton Gateway hotels near Los Angeles International Airport walked off the job Thursday at 5 a.m.

Hotel owners and operators are poised to rake in profits this week, and union officials have said their strike action aims to target hotels located near SoFi Stadium, where the singer’s Eras tour is scheduled for a run of six concerts beginning Thursday evening.

The strike action represents the start of a fourth wave of work stoppages over the last month by hotel workers in Los Angeles and Orange counties. Hotel workers have been walking off the job intermittently, a few days at a time, ever since the Fourth of July holiday weekend, as contracts covering some 15,000 local hotel workers expired.

Last week the union published an open letter to Swift signed by 50 local hotel housekeepers, and a group of workers protested in front of the Hyatt Regency LAX to raise awareness.

“Your shows make our region’s hotels a lot of money. In Los Angeles, hotels are doubling and tripling what they charge because you are coming,” the letter reads. “They also add junk fees on rooms, just like Ticketmaster does. But we see none of it.”

Dozens of state and local elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn, L.A. City Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez also penned a letter to Swift.

“Hotel workers are fighting for their lives. They are fighting for a living wage,” the letter reads. “Speak Now! Stand with hotel workers and postpone your concerts.”

The union has not yet received a response from Swift.

“We’ve reached out to Taylor’s people a dozen times, but we haven’t heard anything,” said Maria Hernandez, Unite Here Local 11 spokesperson.

Besides Swift-related hotel strike actions this week, there’s also a storm brewing among America’s political scientists, whose academic association decided against canceling its annual meeting in L.A. despite the ongoing hotel walkouts.

Here’s what you need to know now.

What do hotel workers want, and what do their employers say?

The picketing hotel workers have said their pay hasn’t kept pace with soaring housing costs, and as a result, many have been displaced from neighborhoods near their workplaces and forced into long commutes.

The loudest voice representing the hotels’ position in the dispute is a newly formed Coordinated Bargaining Group that represents 44 hotels in Southern California. The group has repeatedly said Unite Here Local 11’s demands for sweeping pay increases are unreasonable and an overreach.

Workers at more than 60 hotel sites authorized a strike, but they aren’t striking all at once. Instead, they are engaged in rolling work stoppages where workers at a cluster of hotels walk out for a few days at a time.

The Westin Bonaventure is the only hotel so far to have reached a deal, averting a strike just as contracts were set to expire June 30.

You can find more details about the union’s demands, how bargaining sessions have been going, and the hotel owners’ position here.

What other effects does the strike have?

No party involved is unscathed. Early morning picket lines have provoked noise complaints from guests and there have been reports of passersby throwing eggs and pouring cups of urine on picketing workers.

Some hotels involved in the dispute have lost business, as organizers of major conferences have canceled and moved to union-approved locations. Examples include the Japanese American Citizens League National Convention and a conference of the Democratic Governors Assn.

What’s going on with the controversy around the American Political Science Assn.’s annual conference?

The union asked the American Political Science Assn., in a July 19 letter to cancel its annual meeting, but the organization declined to do so in a statement published last week. The association said it would cost $2.8 million to cancel.

The association’s leadership cited negative impacts to members of the group who are from marginalized communities and the local economy, calling its predicament a “no-win situation.”

“After careful consideration, we feel that in light of the interests of our membership — especially underrepresented scholars, scholars from the Global South, and non-tenured scholars — we must maintain the Meeting in Los Angeles,” the statement said.

Some political scientists, outraged by the statement, argued it cloaked antiworker sentiment in doublespeak. Some speakers who were scheduled to join panels pulled out or said they would speak in online panels only.

Leadership of the American Political Science Assn. “somehow argues that supporting striking workers will harm other workers and is also suddenly very concerned about the plight of precarious labor in academia. You cannot make this stuff up,” Thea Riofrancos, an associate professor of political science at Providence College, tweeted.

The conference is scheduled to take place Aug. 31 to Sept. 3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center and the JW Marriott Los Angeles LA Live and expects to bring nearly 6,000 academics to the city.

What this means for visitors

The union says that the number of workers authorized to strike is the largest in U.S. history. So far, however, the walkouts have reached only a fraction of the city’s 100,000 hotel rooms. The hotel coalition negotiating with Unite Here estimates that some 15,000 rooms are covered by the contract talks.

Individual hotels contacted by The Times have declined to comment on how the walkout affects their services. Peter Hillan, a spokesman for the Hotel Assn. of Los Angeles, said he couldn’t speak for any specific venue, but that larger chains typically bring in middle managers and nonunion workers from other properties to fill in the gaps left by striking workers.

The “core functions” of the hotel, such as safety and housekeeping, will be preserved, Hillan said. Some of the less essential amenities, such as the full range of food and beverage services, may not be available during the walkout, however, he said.

In addition, guests “may be subject to a picket and the noise and drama that comes with that,” he said, but added, “Hotels have provided the type of security and access that prevents the drama from outside from becoming drama inside.”

If you’re eager to avoid the protests or steer clear of the picket lines, there are plenty of options.

If you already have reservations, you can contact your hotel to see if it is the site of walkouts and if so, whether any services have been curtailed. You should also find out whether you’d have to pay a cancellation fee if you decide to go elsewhere; Hillan said that in the past, hotels have been willing to discuss a waiver in extraordinary circumstances.

To find an alternative, websites such as Booking.com, Kayak, and Hotels.com allow you to search for a hotel by neighborhood (among many other specifications). All three show you nearby L.A. landmarks to help you orient your search.

Want to avoid the trouble of finding a hotel not affected by the strike? Use a vacation rental service such as Airbnb or VRBO to find alternative accommodations.

Staff writers Gisselle Medina, Emma Fox and Jon Healey contributed to this report.