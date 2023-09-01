LAX food workers vote to authorize strike ahead of Labor Day weekend, pressuring tourism industry

Unite Here Local 11 said LAX food workers might strike as early as this holiday weekend.

The airport workers at many of LAX‘s shops and restaurants could join picket lines over the Labor Day weekend after voting overwhelmingly Thursday to authorize a strike.

The cashiers, dishwashers, cooks, bartenders and other food workers who authorized the strike are represented by Unite Here Local 11 and voted to authorize a strike with a 99% margin, the union said. Polling stations were set up at various LAX terminals early Thursday morning where workers could cast their ballots throughout the day.

Airport food workers have been in negotiations for more than a year since their contract expired June 30, 2022. They are employed by Areas, a concessionaire at LAX operating concepts including Homeboy Bakery, Dunkin Donuts, Urth Cafe, California Pizza Kitchen and Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf.

The union said airport workers might strike as early as this weekend. The strike vote puts added pressure on Southern California’s tourism industry during a busy holiday weekend already rocked by picket lines at major hotel brands. Striking hotel workers are also represented by Unite Here Local 11.

Airport workers are demanding higher pay to keep pace with an expensive housing market and heavier workloads caused by depleted staffing during the pandemic. Their asks echo those of the thousands of other Southern California tourism workers who have picketed this summer.

Susan Minato, co-president of Unite Here Local 11, said the tourism industry “exploited the pandemic and continues to rake in profits while their workers, the ones who actually make all this possible, are left living paycheck to paycheck, one emergency away from homelessness,” according to a news release Thursday night by the union.

“Workers all over the city have reached their breaking point,” Minato said. “It’s time the industry pays workers their fair share, and if workers have to strike to make that happen, they will.”

Areas USA spokesperson Pauline Armbrust did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

Areas was founded as a catering and concessions business in 1968 in Barcelona and eventually grew its reach globally in the travel hospitality industry. The company has been owned by European private equity firm PAI Partners since 2019 and has a workforce of some 23,000 employees.

Areas came to LAX in 2010 when the Los Angeles City Council approved three 10-year-long food contracts as part of a push to overhaul the selection of restaurants, beverage stands and gift stores at the airport. Soon afterward, in 2012, Areas secured a major 25-year contract at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. In March, the company won a 10-year $470-million contract at Hobby Airport in Houston.

The company’s U.S. subsidiary is based in Miami. In total, Areas USA operates retail stores and restaurants in nine major airports.