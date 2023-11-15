Wall Street tacks a bit more onto its big rally from the day before

A report on inflation Wednesday came in lower than expected, breathing more life into hopes that the Fed may not need to raise interest rates anymore.

Wall Street is ticking higher Wednesday and adding a bit more to its big rally from a day before.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was up 0.3% in early trading. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 93 points, or 0.3%,, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher.

Target was helping to lead the market with a 16.1% jump after it reported much stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. But another big retailer, TJX, fell 3.6% after the parent company of T.J. Maxx and Marshalls gave a profit forecast for the upcoming holiday shopping season that fell short of analysts’ estimates.

Wall Street’s overall moves are more tentative coming off its best day since April, when an encouraging report on inflation boosted investors’ hopes that the Federal Reserve may finally be done with its market-crunching hikes to interest rates.

Treasury yields rose, retracing a bit of the steep drops from the day before that had helped stocks to rally so much. The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 4.50% from 4.45% late Tuesday, adding some pressure onto financial markets.

Another report on inflation Wednesday came in lower than expected. Prices at the wholesale level were 1.3% higher in October than a year earlier, and they surprisingly fell from September’s levels. That breathed more life into hopes that inflation is indeed cooling enough following the Fed’s blizzard of rate hikes that the central bank may not need to raise them anymore.

The Fed has yanked its main interest rate to its highest level since 2001 in hopes of slowing the economy and hurting investment prices just enough to drive high inflation lower, but not so much to cause a painful recession.

But a separate report on sales at U.S. retailers released Wednesday morning “complicates the picture,” according to Chris Larkin, managing director at E-Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Sales fell 0.1% in October from September, holding up better than the 0.3% drop forecast by economists. Stronger-than-expected sales at U.S. retailers is an indication of a healthier economy, which is important given worries still exist about a possible recession. But they could also be feeding into upward pressure on inflation, which could get the Fed nervous about interest rates.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, and other yields jumped immediately after the release of the retail sales data and other economic reports. The two-year yield climbed to 4.88% from 4.84% late Tuesday.

In stock markets abroad, indexes rallied sharply in Asia after momentum from Wall Street’s big rally Wednesday headed westward. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng surged 3.9%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 2.5% and South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.2%.

Reports showed that Japan’s economy contracted during the summer. In the world’s second-largest economy, meanwhile, a report showed the Chinese economy is holding up even as some indicators have slowed.

Stocks were also higher in Europe, but by more modest amounts than in Asia.

AP writers Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.