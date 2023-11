Can you guess what these collectible sneakers cost?

How much would you pay for these kicks?

Test your knowledge of the hot collectible sneaker market by guessing what these shoes cost at the CoolKicks store on Los Angeles’ Melrose Avenue. Click to the right of each sneaker portrait for the price tag that reveals all.

Business I sniff sneakers for a living. No, really Rami Almordaah is chief authenticator at sneaker resale store CoolKicks. It’s his job to identify fakes and drive hard bargains for sneakers that collectors want to sell.

Trophy Room Jordan 1 High

1 / 2 The Trophy Room Jordan 1 High (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 The Trophy Room Jordan 1 High sells for $1,400 at CoolKicks. (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Off-White “ICA” Nike Air Force 1 Low

1 / 2 The Off-White “ICA” Nike Air Force 1 Low (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Off-White “ICA” Nike Air Force 1 Low for $1,800 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Travis Scott Jordan 1 High

1 / 2 The Travis Scott Jordan 1 High (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 The Travis Scott Jordan 1 High for $1,800 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Ben & Jerry “Chunky Dunky” Nike Dunk Low

1 / 2 Ben & Jerry’s “Chunky Dunky” Nike Dunk Low (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Ben & Jerry “Chunky Dunky” Nike Dunk Low for $1,400 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Off-White “Sail” Jordan 5

1 / 2 The Off-White “Sail” Jordan 5 (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 The Off-White “Sail” Jordan 5 for $700 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Dior x Air Jordan 1 High

1 / 2 The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 The Dior x Air Jordan 1 High for $10,000 at Cool Kicks on Melrose Ave. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Yellow

1 / 2 Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Yellow (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Nike SB Dunk Low Grateful Dead Yellow for $1,000 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97

1 / 2 A Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97 (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 Sean Wotherspoon Air Max 1/97 for $1,100 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Jordan 4 Retro Kaws

1 / 2 The Jordan 4 Retro Kaws (Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times) 2 / 2 The Jordan 4 Retro Kaws for $2,500 at Cool Kicks, on Melrose Avenue. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Off-White “Chicago / OG” Jordan 1 High