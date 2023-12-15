Advertisement
Movies

A rare pair of custom Spike Lee Air Jordans surfaced in a donation bin. Now they’re on auction

Spike Lee in a purple suit and golden Air Jordans jumps into the arms of Samuel L. Jackson on the Oscars stage
Spike Lee was wearing custom-made gold Nike Air Jordan sneakers when he won his first competitive Oscar in 2019.
(Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images)
By Jonah ValdezStaff Writer 
Share

When celebrating his first Oscar win in 2019, Spike Lee jumped into the arms of a beaming Samuel L. Jackson. On the “BlacKkKlansman” director and co-screenwriter’s feet — glistening under the Dolby Theatre stage lights — were a pair of custom Nike Air Jordans with the leather painted metallic gold to match the coveted trophy.

Drawn up by Tinker Hatfield, one of Nike’s best-known designers, only a few pairs of those custom Air Jordan 3s were manufactured for Lee to give to his inner circle. The sneakers were never released to the public.

Then earlier this year, one of the extremely rare pairs of shoes showed up in a donation bin at a homeless shelter in Oregon. Now, they’re up for auction with a value estimated at up to $20,000. And all of the proceeds will go to the Portland Rescue Mission, which runs the shelter where they were found.

TNS AND WIRE SERVICES OUT. NO SALES. TRONC NEWSPAPERS AND WEBSITES ONLY. HOLLYWOOD, CA  February 24, 2019 Spike Lee accepts the Adapted Screenplay award for 'BlacKkKlansman' during the telecast of the 91st Academy Awards on Sunday, February 24, 2019 in the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Movies

Oscars 2019: Spike Lee wins his first competitive Oscar for ‘BlacKkKlansman’

Spike Lee won his first competitive Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards.

Feb. 24, 2019

In April, a formerly unhoused man participating in the mission’s long-term shelter program was sorting through piles of donations at the mission’s Burnside Shelter. The downtown Portland shelter receives thousands of pounds of clothing each year through its donation chute. But to the man, the size-12½ gold sneakers stuck out, according to a blog post on the mission’s website.

He brought it to one of the program’s directors, Erin Holcomb, and after some online investigation they quickly realized the shoes looked identical to Lee’s famous Oscar kicks.

“Obviously they must be fakes, we thought,” Holcomb recalled in the blog, “because why would the real thing end up in our donation bins?”

Advertisement
A side view of a shoe with the word "AIR" on it.

Business

Can you guess what these collectible sneakers cost?

Guess the price of these Nike sneakers featured at CoolKicks on Melrose Avenue.

Nov. 16, 2023

But the owner of a local shop specializing in collector sneakers who was invited to inspect the shoes suggested they were likely the real deal. The store’s owner said they were not Lee’s personal shoes (The director wears size 9½), but were one of four or five pairs ever made. He offered to buy them off Holcomb for $10,000.

But Holcomb had other plans. She found out that New York-based auction house Sotheby’s had previously sold off another pair of the rare sneaks in 2021, generating a lot of buzz and a huge sale of nearly $50,000.

Hatfield, the designer, subsequently authenticated the found shoes as genuine Spike Lee Air Jordan 3s. He also gifted the shelter with a new shoe box and a framed concept design for the shoe, which he signed.

LOS ANGELES, CA-AUGUST 17, 2023: Christina Rice, left, head of the Photo Collection at the L.A. Central Library, and Wendy Horowitz, archivist at the Library, hold up a page of slides that are part of the roughly 12,500 slide collection of celebrity photos from photographer John Verzi, who died in 2018. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California

How the L.A. library bid $144,000 for a hidden trove of celebrity photos

An obsession with a ‘30s movie star sent two librarians to an auction for 12,500 celebrity photos taken by a post office worker turned recluse. The collection is astonishing

Aug. 30, 2023

“When we did find out they were authentic, it was shocking to say the least,” Holcomb told KATU, Portland’s ABC affiliate. “We were just absolutely floored. What an immensely generous gift, and we were so glad we had the opportunity to put them to work.”

Lee’s relationship with Nike and the Jordan line of shoes dates back to the early years of his career. In the 1980s, after two ad copywriters for Nike, Jim Riswold and Bill Davenport, watched Lee’s debut feature “She’s Gotta Have It,” they were drawn to Lee’s character in the movie, Mars Blackmon. The character — a sharp-witted, Brooklyn-loving, Air Jordan-wearing Knicks superfan — would go on to star in a slew of commercials for Michael Jordan’s sneaker line, still played by Lee.

In 2006, Nike released Lee’s own line of shoes, Jordan Spiz’ike. For the 2019 Oscars, where Lee won the Academy Award for adapted screenplay and later walked out of the Hollywood venue in disgust after losing best picture to “Green Book,” Hatfield and Nike gave Lee the custom Jordan 3 model, which the director debuted on the red carpet.

The shoes, which will be auctioned off at Sotheby’s on Monday, are valued at $15,000-$20,000, with the bid Friday afternoon sitting at $7,000. Another pair in the limited Oscar collection sold at Sotheby’s in 2021 for $47,880.

Sotheby’s is waiving its fee, so all proceeds will benefit the shelter, which has helped people struggling with homelessness, hunger and addiction since 1949.

Advertisement

The identity of the person who donated the shoes remains a mystery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

MoviesAwardsEntertainment & ArtsSports
Jonah Valdez

Jonah Valdez is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times on the Fast Break entertainment news team. Before joining The Times as a member of the 2021-22 Los Angeles Times Fellowship class, he worked for the Southern California News Group, where he wrote award-winning features. His work can also be found at his hometown newspaper, the San Diego Union-Tribune, Voice of San Diego and San Diego Reader.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement