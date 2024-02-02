‘Pig butchering,’ bogus bank calls and other common scams: How to stay safe

The stories are common these days: bank accounts drained, investments evaporated, life savings lost.

Scammers have become a daily threat to anyone with a phone or an inbox, thanks to online tools that give them the ability to target potential victims en masse for free. Cheap technology also enables scammers to make ever-more-convincing impersonations, sometimes even cloning the voices and images of a victim’s relatives to aid in the deception.

The cons may seem novel — involving cryptocurrencies and carrying labels like “pig butchering” — but at the heart, they’re all the same. Scammers find a way to talk you into moving your money from a safe place to their coffers. And then they disappear.

Here is a collection of stories to help you protect yourself against the fraudsters trying to gain your trust.