Source: Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract

Dockworkers from Port Miami display signs at a picket line, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
Dockworkers from Port Miami display signs at a picket line, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024, in Miami.
(Marta Lavandier / Associated Press)
By Tom Krisher
DETROIT — 

The union representing 45,000 striking U.S. dockworkers at East and Gulf coast ports has reached a deal to suspend their strike until Jan. 15 to provide time to negotiate a new contract, a person briefed on the matter says.

The union, the International Longshoremen’s Association, is to resume working immediately at least until January said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement has yet to be signed.

Workers take part in a port strike at Port Newark, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024, in Bayonne, N.J. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Business

Dockworker strike shuts down ports in the East, threatening big hit to the U.S. economy

The union representing thousands of dockworkers from Maine to Texas launched a strike over wages and the use of automation, shutting down major seaports.

Oct. 1, 2024

The agreement will allow the union and the U.S Maritime Alliance, which represents the shippers and ports, time to negotiate a new six-year contract. The person also said both sides reached agreement on wage increases, but details weren’t available.

Long Beach, CA - October 13 Dozoens of container ships sit off the coast of the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, waiting to be unloaded. :President Biden is set to announce Wednesday that the Port of Los Angeles would operate around the clock to alleviate a logistical bottleneck that has left dozens of container ships idling off the California coast and Americans waiting longer to get products manufactured overseas. The agreement to have longshoremen unloading cargo through the night is intended to speed the flow of toys, electronics and other gifts to American doorsteps during the holiday season. in on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in Long Beach, CA. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Business

Why a looming dockworkers’ strike in the East is good and bad for California

A strike would cause billions of dollars in economic damage and force shippers to divert more products to the West Coast, raising costs for retailers and ultimately consumers.

Sept. 26, 2024

The union went on strike early Tuesday after its contract expired in a dispute over pay and the automation of tasks at the ports from Maine to Texas. The strike came at the peak of the holiday shopping season at 36 ports that handle about half the cargo from ships coming into and out of the United States.

The walkout raised the risk of shortages of goods on store shelves if it lasted more than a few weeks. But most retailers had stocked up or shipped items early in anticipation of the work stoppage.

Krisher writes for the Associated Press.

