Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach set new cargo records

A cargo ship leaves the Port of Los Angeles and heads out to sea.

Cargo traffic at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach is at record highs.

The two busiest ports in the U.S., which process about a third of all U.S. cargo containers arriving in the U.S., have seen increased activity after labor disputes shut down major ports on the East and Gulf coasts for three days in October, recently released figures show.

With the possibility of a second East Coast strike looming in the new year if dockworkers and port owners can’t agree on a contract, importers are diverting their goods to Southern California. President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to increase tariffs has also triggered an increase in imports ahead of his inauguration.

“We anticipate a continued influx of cargo due to robust consumer demand, concerns about potential tariffs and ongoing labor negotiations at ports on the East and Gulf coasts,” Port of Long Beach Chief Executive Mario Cordero said in a statement .

The Port of Los Angeles handled 954,706 twenty-foot equivalent units, or TEUs, in September , a 27% increase from the previous year. Total loaded imports increased 26% from last September and loaded exports decreased nearly 5%. A TEU is a unit of measurement based on the volume of a standard shipping container, and loaded imports and exports refers to cargo containers that are filled with goods.

The port processed more than 2.8 million TEUs in July, August and September, marking its busiest quarter ever . As of the end of September, the port was 18% ahead of its 2023 pace.

“Just as impressive as these new records is the fact that we managed all this cargo with skill and efficiency,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a statement.

Port of Los Angeles spokesperson Phillip Sanfield said the port’s October results, which will be released next week, will be strong as well.