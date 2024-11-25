Advertisement
Business

Sunny but expensive: Thousands more workers left California than arrived during a stretch last year. Here’s where they went.

An aerial view of housing in Tustin
An aerial view of a house in Tustin, which recently joined the state’s long list of cities with median home values of more than $1 million. The high cost of housing is a factor in why workers opt to leave the state, a report found.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Queenie WongStaff Writer 
California, home to a rich pool of talent in major industries such as film and tech, has lost thousands of workers to states that have a lower cost of living and other perks, according to a recent report.

The National Assn. of Realtors, which analyzed U.S. census data from the third quarter of 2023, found nearly 87,000 workers flocked from California to other states for new jobs, while the Golden State gained only 69,000 new workers. The group published its findings last month.

Some of the popular destinations for California job switchers: Texas, Arizona, Washington and Nevada.

Even though California’s job market remains strong, high costs of living and a lack of affordable housing, especially in cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco, play a role in why people accept jobs elsewhere, said Nadia Evangelou, a senior economist for the Realtors association.

“The lack of affordable housing doesn’t just impact homebuyers. It also affects the state’s ability to retain talent,” she said. “This trend is concerning because it reflects the economic strain that high housing costs place on professionals, even those with stable incomes.”

ROCKWALL, TEXAS OCTOBER 29, 2023 - Jennifer Balek, 39, center, stands in her kitchen preparing dinner while speaking to her mother Tina Bailey, left, her daughter Hannah Kight, 12, right, and son Zach Kight, 15, far-right, on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023 in Rockwall, Texas. Like many Californians, insurance broker Jennifer Balek took advantage of pandemic-induced opportunities to work from home by moving to another state. The 38-year-old Camarillo native settled in Rockwall, a small community outside Dallas, where she and her husband bought a house big enough for their family of eight that they could never afford in Southern California. She also knew Texas has no state income tax. Gas for their vehicles is a lot cheaper. What Balek did not realize, however, was just how drastically different the state laws and regulations are on employment and related issues. And those unrecognized differences can turn out to matter. Balek still works for the same California employer of nearly 20 years, but by moving her residence to another state, she faces the possibility of losing or getting significantly diminished benefits and protections. California is one of the most progressive when it comes to employee rights.

Politics

For Subscribers

Hidden costs for remote workers moving out of California

California’s progressive employment laws and generous state-mandated benefits are often lost when workers move to red states to find cheaper housing and lower taxes.

The findings illustrate some of the challenges California faces as it tries to keep workers in the state. Known for its sunny weather and scenic beaches, mountains and deserts, California also grappled with big hurdles in the last year, including the Hollywood strikes and mass layoffs in the tech and media industries. That could also leave workers contemplating whether they should find new opportunities elsewhere in states such as Texas that don’t have an income tax.

California lost more workers than any other state that was part of the analysis with a net loss of 18,485 job switchers.

On the flip side, states in the Southeast and Southwest gained the most workers, the analysis found. Virginia — with an abundance of government contracting, tech and defense jobs — saw a net gain of 7,191 job migrants, more than other states analyzed. Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina and Georgia rounded out the top five gainers.

The analysis by the real estate trade group has some limitations. The census data don’t include Alaska, Michigan, Mississippi and North Carolina. The analysis also focuses on people who quit their current jobs for new ones, not laid off workers.

Tustin, CA - April 12: Aerial view of housing in Tustin Friday, April 12, 2024. Tustin, a once modest places join California's long list of 'million dollar cities.' (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

California

For Subscribers

California housing crisis so bad once-modest towns have become ‘million-dollar cities’

After adding 12 this year, California accounts for 210 of the country’s 550 cities where the typical home value is more than $1 million, according to an analysis by Zillow.

Larger states have more people moving in and out, so the trade group also looked at another metric to gauge how alluring a state is for people switching jobs. Calculating “the percentage of people moving into a state relative to all job movers in that state,” the group found South Carolina, Maine, Montana and Tennessee were the most attractive states for people who switched jobs.

Stabilizing mortgage rates and more housing supply could help slow down the California exodus, but the state is also competing for talent, Evangelou said.

“This, unfortunately, will continue because it depends on the demand and how much supply we have out there,” she said.

