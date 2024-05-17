As job growth in California falls back, unemployment remains highest in the country

A poster explains ways to file for unemployment insurance benefits, as job seekers look for work at the JobTrain employment office in Menlo Park.

California posted another anemic month of job growth in April, and the state’s unemployment rate remained the highest in the land at 5.3%, the government reported Friday.

Statewide, employers added a net of just 5,200 new jobs in April, down from 18,200 in March.

Nationwide, employers added 175,000 jobs in April, and the U.S. unemployment rate was 3.9%.

Major parts of California’s economy – including manufacturing, information, and professional and business services – showed job losses over the month.

Hiring in California has been lagging behind national trends, with one notable exception. The healthcare and social assistance sector in the state added 10,100 more jobs last month, bringing the gains over the last 12 months to about 155,000.

“Healthcare is the big gorilla in the room, it dominates everything,” said Mark Schniepp, director of the California Economic Forecast in Santa Barbara, adding that it’s likely to keep growing robustly as new and expanded medical facilities are being added across the state.

Besides health services, leisure and hospitality businesses added 3,100 jobs last month. The gains included employment at hotels and restaurants – despite the added stress employers are feeling from a big minimum wage increase to $20 an hour for fast-food workers that went into effect on April 1.

Government payrolls also went up last month, by 2,600, thus far showing little effects from the state’s massive budget deficits.

Still, economists were not sanguine about the employment outlook in California.

Key pillars of the state’s economy continue to struggle. Motion pictures and other employers in the information sector again shed jobs last month. The farm economy in the Central Valley has been sluggish. And despite strong investments in artificial intelligence, layoffs have persisted at high-tech firms in the Bay Area and elsewhere.

Even as the stock market and corporate earnings are performing well, businesses nationwide are being more circumspect about hiring in the face of persistently high interest rates and an expected pullback in consumer spending.

The outlook is particularly dim in California. Economists and other experts have a similar refrain about what ails the state – high costs, lots of regulations and unaffordable home prices, among other factors.

“We just have real challenges here in California that other states don’t face,” said Renee Ward, founder of Seniors4Hire.org, a Huntington Beach-based organization that helps older workers find employment around the country.

She said the number of job seekers registered with her service has jumped 26% so far this year from a year ago.