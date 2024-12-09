Omnicom to buy Interpublic, creating ad agency giant with nearly $26 billion in annual revenue

A person smells the scented “Got Milk?” advertisement in San Francisco when it debuted in 2006.

Omnicom is buying Interpublic Group in a stock-for-stock deal that will create an advertising powerhouse with combined annual revenue of almost $26 billion.

The New York City agencies have had a hand in marketing campaigns like “Got Milk?” for the California Milk Processor Board, “Priceless” for Mastercard, “Because I’m Worth It” for L’Oreal and “Think Different” for Apple.

The combined company will be worth more than $30 billion.

Shareholders of the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock that they own. Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4% after the transaction is complete.

“Our two companies have highly complementary offerings, geographic presence and cultures,” Interpublic CEO Philippe Krakowsky said in a statement. “We also share a foundational belief in the power of ideas, enabled by technology and data.”

The company will keep the Omnicom name and trade under the “OMC” ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

John Wren will remain as chairman and chief executive of Omnicom, while Phil Angelastro continues as executive vice president and chief financial officer of Omnicom. Krakowsky and Daryl Simm will serve as co-presidents and chief operating officers of Omnicom.

Three current members of Interpublic’s board, including Krakowsky, will join the board of Omnicom.

The deal is expected to have annual cost savings of $750 million and is expected to close during the second half of next year. It still needs the approval of Omnicom and Interpublic shareholders.

Shares of Interpublic jumped more than 13% before the market opened on Monday, while Omnicom’s stock fell more than 3%.

