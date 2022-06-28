CAA finalizes takeover of rival ICM in landmark talent agency deal

Century City-based Creative Artists Agency completed its acquisition of ICM Partners in a landmark deal that is likely to transform Hollywood’s talent agency business.

The two companies announced the deal in a statement Thursday. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The takeover, which was subject to regulatory approval and was first announced in September, will bring their total employees to 3,200 across 25 countries.

“Today marks a new chapter in the history of our company, positioning us better than ever to deliver extraordinary opportunities for many of the world’s preeminent artists, athletes, thought leaders, brands, and organizations in entertainment, sports, and culture,” CAA Co-Chairmen Kevin Huvane, Bryan Lourd, and Richard Lovett said in a joint statement.

The deal reduces the number of top agencies to three dominant players: CAA, WME and United Talent Agency. ICM is the fourth largest firm. The combination of the two companies will give the emerging entity the heft to better compete against Beverly Hills based juggernaut Endeavor, which has been on a growth spree.

Advertisement

“Combining with the best-in-class agency to build an even greater representation company for our clients and our colleagues is the core strategic reason for this move,” said ICM’s Chris Silbermann and Ted Chervin in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more enthusiastic about our future together, and are energized by the sophisticated, forward-thinking representation we offer clients.”

CAA will now have access to ICM’s lucrative publishing business and its top clients, including “Grey’s Anatomy” creator Shonda Rhimes, actor Samuel L. Jackson, director Spike Lee and Ellen DeGeneres.

CAA already represents prominent talent including showrunner Ryan Murphy, actors Reese Witherspoon and Tom Hanks, as well as musical artists such as Ariana Grande.