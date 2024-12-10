Kroger Albertsons $25 billion merger blocked by federal judge

Shoppers at a Vons in Los Angeles, CA. Albertsons, which owns Vons, and Kroger, which owns Ralphs, are pursuing a merger that would combine the two largest grocery-store chains in the U.S.

Kroger’s plans to buy its grocery rival Albertsons hit a legal roadblock on Tuesday when a federal judge put a halt to the deal that would be the largest supermarket merger in U.S. history.

The decision is a blow to Albertsons and Kroger, which first announced the $24.6 billion acquisition of its rival in 2022. The judge’s decision to issue a preliminary injunction in the case means the merger will be delayed while the Federal Trade Commission conducts an in-house proceeding on the proposed deal before an administrative law judge. The agency plans to to hold hearings starting Oct. 1.

“Any harms defendants experience as a result of the injunction do not overcome the strong public interest in the enforcement of antitrust law,” U.S. District Judge Adrienne Nelson wrote in her decision.

This is a developing story.



