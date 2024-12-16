Advertisement
TikTok asks Supreme Court to temporarily halt a law that would ban the app in the U.S.

By Andrea Chang
TikTok has filed for an emergency reprieve with the U.S. Supreme Court to buy more time before a nationwide ban on the social media app is set to go into effect next month.

“This Court should grant an injunction pending further review,” TikTok and its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, said in Monday’s filing for a temporary injunction. A ban, they said, would “shutter one of America’s most popular speech platforms the day before a presidential inauguration.”

The fate of TikTok in the U.S. has been up in the air since 2020, when then-President Trump moved to shut down the short-form video app because of national security concerns.

CULVER CITY, CA - NOVEMBER 21, 2024 - - TikTok creator Aaliyah Arnold sells her brand of make-up, Boss Up Cosmetics, while hosting a 12-hour live-selling event from a TikTok Shop in Culver City on November 21, 2024. TikTok launched TikTok Shop in September 2023, and since then creators have found huge success selling products directly to their fans. "Live selling," is basically similar to a modern-day infomercial that stretches on for many, many hours. The live-selling event went from noon until midnight. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

A Gen Z version of QVC? Inside TikTok’s push to become a watch-and-shop destination

TikTok creators are selling their products during marathon livestreams. Online live selling has been a retail phenomenon for years in China but has been slower to catch on in the U.S.

That set off four years of back-and-forth between TikTok and the U.S. government. In April, President Biden signed a law that required ByteDance to sell TikTok to a non-Chinese entity; TikTok responded by suing the U.S. government in May.

The company this month lost a major court battle in its efforts to remain active in the U.S., setting up a potential showdown in the Supreme Court.

As things stand now, TikTok is scheduled to be banned in the U.S. on Jan. 19 if the tech company does not divest before then.

The move would result in “a massive and unprecedented censorship,” TikTok said. “Estimates show that small businesses on TikTok would lose more than $1 billion in revenue and creators would suffer almost $300 million in lost earnings in just one month unless the ban is halted.”

FILE - A visitor passes the TikTok exhibition stands at the Gamescom computer gaming fair in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. The European Union's executive arm said Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023 it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting growing worries from authorities over the Chinese-owned video sharing app. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)

TikTok lost a major legal bid to avoid a U.S. ban. Now what?

The U.S. Court of Appeals ruled against TikTok’s request to strike down a law banning the app or forcing its divestiture. Legal experts expect TikTok will appeal.

More than 170 million Americans use the video app, on which people share dance routines, news stories, recipes and funny videos.

“The Supreme Court has an established record of upholding Americans’ right to free speech,” TikTok spokesperson Michael Hughes said in a statement. “Today, TikTok is asking the Court to do what it has traditionally done in free speech cases: apply the most rigorous scrutiny to speech bans and conclude that it violates the 1st Amendment.”

Trump had campaigned on supporting TikTok, despite having pushed for a ban during his first term.

“We’re not doing anything with TikTok,” he said on a video posted on social media this year.

Andrea Chang

Andrea Chang is a Business reporter for the Los Angeles Times covering wealth, celebrity brands and influencers. She was previously a Column One editor, the deputy Food editor, the editor of the Hot Property luxury real estate section and an assistant Business editor, and has covered beats including technology and retail. Chang joined the paper in 2007 after graduating from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

