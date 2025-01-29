Tesla’s fourth-quarter results fall short of Wall Street estimates
- Share via
-
Tesla’s fourth-quarter net income fell 71% from a year ago, when results were boosted by a one-time tax benefit. The latest results fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
The electric vehicle company run by Elon Musk said Wednesday that it made $2.31 billion from October through December, less than the $7.93 billion profit it posted in the same period in 2023.
Excluding one-time items in both periods, the Austin, Texas, company’s profits rose 3% to 73 cents a share, not enough to meet analysts’ estimate of 77 cents a share.
Revenue in the quarter rose 2% to $25.7 billion, less than Wall Street forecast for $27.1 billion, according to FactSet.
The slight rise in revenue came after Tesla offered a series of incentives to drum up demand for its electric vehicles, including low-interest loans and price cuts.
Earlier this month, Tesla said it sold 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, the first drop in more than a dozen years despite offers of 0% financing, free charging and low-priced leases. The fourth quarter showed signs of a rebound, though, with a record 495,570 vehicles sold.
Condon writes for the Associated Press.
More to Read
Inside the business of entertainment
The Wide Shot brings you news, analysis and insights on everything from streaming wars to production — and what it all means for the future.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.