Their son died after a Magic Mountain roller-coaster ride. Now they’re suing

Christopher Hawley, center, died a day after sustaining severe head trauma from the X2 ride at Six Flags Magic Mountain, according to a lawsuit.

A popular ride at Magic Mountain caused a severe head injury that killed a 22-year-old, according to a lawsuit filed by a Garden Grove family.

The fatality occurred on June 23, 2022, after Christopher Hawley rode the X2 roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Valencia. He was in a row by himself with his cousin and younger brother in the row behind him, the lawsuit said.

Business Six Flags Magic Mountain sued over Ninja ride accident Two Six Flags Magic Mountain visitors who were riding the Ninja roller coaster when it struck a downed tree Monday sued the park, seeking unspecified damages.

“The entirety of the X2 ride was extremely rough and jerked its riders around like rag dolls,” according to the complaint. At the end of the trip, “the ride suddenly, abruptly, and violently jolted to a halt, jarring Decedent Christopher Hawley and the other two boys in their seats.”

Advertisement

“Me and my cousin Kyle and Chris — we had no idea that this was gonna happen,” Hawley’s brother Alex, now 21, told The Times on Tuesday.

Christopher Hawley at graduation from San Diego State University. Hawley died June 24, 2022, a day after he collapsed at the exit of the X2 roller coaster at Magic Mountain. A wrongful death lawsuit alleges the roller coaster could be dangerous. (Hawley Family via Newsroom Public Relations)

Six Flags Magic Mountain denied the claims in the lawsuit, which was updated from an earlier complaint filed in 2023.

Immediately after getting off the ride, he stumbled on the offramp, complained of head pain, collapsed and went unconscious. Hawley was in good health on the day of the trip, the lawsuit stated.

Doctors found Hawley had a severe brain bleed and a poor prognosis. He died the next day from what coroners said was head trauma caused by “a park ride accident,” the complaint said.

Advertisement

The ride shut down for a time after Hawley’s injury, the lawsuit says, but reopened the same day.

Now Hawley’s parents Anne and William are suing for wrongful death, alleging negligence, a design defect in the coaster and failure to warn riders of potential injury.

“There’s no outlet for this grief because, I mean, it’s such a loss. We went from a happy family of four to a grieving family of three because of tickets that I purchased for them to go have a fun day,” Anne said in an interview Tuesday.

Advertisement

Listed as defendants are Magic Mountain and Six Flags as separate entities and S&S Worldwide as the copyright owner for X2’s style of coaster, a “fourth-dimensional” ride with seats that can rotate 360 degrees. The defendants have denied the claims.

“So while you are careening down the rails at 76 miles per hour through an unreal assortment of dives, flips and twists, as well as two ultra-rare ‘raven turns’ — half loops that change their minds midway and become sheer drops — your body will also be flipping around 360-degrees over and over again,” the ride’s description reads on the Six Flags website. “Quite simply, you will be spun into another dimension.”

“This is not the first time someone has sustained a serious injury as a result of riding X2,” said the family’s attorney, Ari Friedman, in a statement. “X2 has been linked to previous incidents, where people received whiplash, head and leg injuries, and more, from the ride’s sudden shuddering and jolts.”

The park was sued in 2014 after a Ninja roller coaster car struck a downed tree on its tracks and partially derailed, causing minor injuries to passengers. A woman in 2001 died after a preexisting aneurysm burst while she was riding the Goliath roller coaster, the county coroner’s office said.

“Somebody at Magic Mountain should be able to explain to us — and everybody who goes to their park — what happened, why it happened,” Hawley’s father William said.

